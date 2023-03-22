Teresa reveals why she didn’t want Melissa’s family at wedding

Teresa Giudice revealed that she didn’t invite Melissa Gorga’s family to her wedding because of a series of social media comments they made a decade ago.

“OK, I guess I’ll be honest. What happened 10 years ago is I got busy, and I guess they got jealous,” Giudice said in a confessional on Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Giudice’s comment referred to her being cast as part of the original Jersey ladies in 2009, while Gorga didn’t get to join until Season 3.

The episode then flashed back to the infamous 2011 christening where Gorga’s sister Lysa Simpson told Giudice that her invitation to the family event was a “technicality.”

“Melissa’s mother and sisters were writing stuff about me on social media, and I know my mother would never write about anybody on social media, so I always just kept my distance after that,” Giudice, 50, added in the confessional.

Gorga’s other sister, Kim Marco Pirrella, had written in 2011 that she liked Giudice “before all the craziness n diva n lies.”

And back in June 2012, Gorga’s mother, Donna Marco, had tweeted, “Here’s how you know teresa is lying, she’s faking.” Marco had also written in an Instagram comment that she was “upset with Teresa and the girls for the hurt Joe [Gorga] is going through.”

“I’ll forgive, but I never forget,” Giudice ominously concluded in the confessional.

Giudice’s now husband, Luis Ruelas, had a different approach to the situation and even apologized to Donna before asking her to not “hold it against me” during a group luau party at the Gorga’s Jersey Shore house.

“Never! I’m happy for you, I’m happy for her,” Donnna said while hugging Ruelas, 47.

Ruelas later told Giudice about his conversation with Donna and she gave him the green light to invite her after all.

“I’d love to invite Donna! Would you be mad at me?” Ruelas asked his future wife, to which she shook her head no.

Ruelas went to go invite Donna, but the olive branch couldn’t be fully extended as she had already left the party.

“Do I wish that Luis would’ve discussed it with me prior to speaking Donna? Of course,” Giudice said in a confessional. “But I love Luis, [and] I know he’s trying to be a peacemaker.”

However, Giudice subtly shaded her brother, Joe Gorga, by saying that “all of this could’ve been avoided” with an honest conversation, but Joe “loves a spectacle.”

The couple’s decision to not invite Melissa’s mother and sisters previously led to an explosive argument between Joe, 48, and Ruelas at a boys’ night.

“It’s like ‘F–k you, you mean nothing to me,’” Gorga told Ruelas before threatening to “break your f–king balls!”

Since Marco had left the party, it’s unclear if Giudice and Ruelas did invite her, but in the end, it didn’t matter.

The entire Gorga family skipped out on Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding on Aug. 6 after their tumultuous relationship reached an all-time low.

The two families have yet to repair their relationship.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.