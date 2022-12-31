Teresa Giudice shows off her curves during Mexican getaway

Teresa Guidice had her curves on display during her Mexican getaway with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, was photographed Friday as she enjoyed time on the beach in Tulum wearing a teal two-piece bathing suit.

Guidice completed the look with a white straw hat and diamond earrings.

Ruelas, 47, showed off his beach body wearing nothing but a pair of orange Balmain swimming trunks and sunglasses.

After seeing Guidice in a bikini, It’s no surprise that Ruelas can’t keep his hands off of her.

Just yesterday, the couple doubled down on claims that they have sex multiple times a day.

“If you don’t do that, then that’s not normal,” Guidice told People. “That means you love the person you’re with and want to be with [them].

“I mean if not, then why be with that person?” the reality star added. “It’s a normal thing when you love someone.”

Guidice then spoke about their honeymoon in Greece, where she and Ruelas had sex in the “morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between.”

The Bravo star said she wants to set a good example for her four girls so they can see what love looks like.

“I love how we’re very into each other ’cause I want my daughters to find whoever they marry and whoever they’re going to be with to be the same way because that’s really important,” she continued.

“My parents were like that. I feel like that’s important to show your children whoever you’re with, that you love that person. It’s not just on the surface, [but] in every level.”

After dating for two years, Ruelas and Guidice tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey in August.

Guidice is mom to four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 13 —whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Guidice.