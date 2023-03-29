Teresa blames Melissa’s ‘daddy issues’ for marriage woes

2 total views

Teresa Giudice blamed Melissa Gorga’s “daddy issues” for her strained relationship with her younger brother and Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“My brother needs to get therapy because he keeps blaming me for everything. It’s not just me, she has daddy issues she needs to go get help,” Giudice told co-stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

Goldschneider — who’s a close friend of the Gorgas — instantly sighed and told Giudice, “That’s not nice.”

“Jackie, shut the f–k up, get out of my f–king face!” Giudice, 50, screamed at Goldschneider, 46. “Get out of my f–king face, get out of my face, shut the f–k up, get out of my face!”

Goldschneider then asked Giudice if she found it to be a “mean thing to say about somebody who lost their dad in a car accident” as a teen.

Melissa’s father tragically passed away when his car hit a tree shortly after her 17th birthday.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Giudice firmly replied. “She’s attached to my brother like, yeah, there’s issues.”

Melissa, 44, previously talked about how her father “didn’t come home every night” while he was married to her mom.

“Melissa always talked about that she had daddy issues, how her father would go out all the time and he was cheating on the mom. He was never home, so that’s why she always had a leash on my brother,” Giudice said in a confessional.

Giudice continued defending her statement by saying that her own four daughters “have daddy issues” with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice — who was deported in 2019 after serving 41 months in prison for fraud.

“You’re pissing me the f–k off, you’re getting involved with family,” Giudice told Goldschneider before walking away and citing her work in therapy for not going after her more.

After Giudice left, she sat down with her husband, Luis Ruelas, and the Gorgas to discuss why Melissa was not asked to be a bridesmaid and why they didn’t invite any of Melissa’s family members to their August 2022 wedding.

“The reason why I didn’t ask you to be in my wedding — I think I told you this already — when Margaret was bringing his [Ruelas’] stuff up, I wanted you to say to Margaret, ‘that’s my sister-in-law, that’s my future brother-in-law, shut the f–k up!’” Giudice said, referring to Josephs bringing up Ruelas’ controversial past last season.

Melissa fired back, saying Giudice should’ve “stuck up” for her brother, Joe, 43, when her close friend Jennifer Aydin called him a “crook” and a “bitch boy” last season.

“You’re pointing fingers, I hate when you talk bulls–t, like, talk real,” Melissa told Giudice.

Giudice didn’t appreciate her sister-in-law’s accusation and stormed off while asking Ruelas, 47, to “fix it!”

“This is your brother!” Melissa shouted at Giudice. “It’s a shame that you don’t wanna fix it. You’re the matriarch, you fix it!”

Giudice, who’s older than Joe by two years, returned and expressed how she feels “so bad” for her “poor brother.”

“Here’s the problem, she has deep hate in her heart, because I should make it better,” Melissa said.

Giudice then took a left turn and accused Melissa and Joe of lying about being “happy for a very long time” in their marriage.

“No, because if you were happy, you would want to be a beautiful family,” Giudice fired back.

The two couples continued exchanging insults before Joe and Melissa stormed off for good, but not before Giudice doubled down on suggesting they need therapy. Joe then gave a bow and said, “The matriarch of our family!”

Both families were, unfortunately, unable to mend their relationship before Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding last summer, as Page Six broke the news that the Gorgas would not be attending.

Their relationship has only continued to worsen since Season 13 wrapped in late summer.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.