Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr are finally set to do battle tonight after over five years of waiting. The journey to get two of boxing’s best in the ring together has been long and winding but there is no doubt it has added to the anticipation surrounding the blockbuster showdown.

The undercard gets underway from 1am BST, with the main event ring walks expected around 4am on Sunday morning UK time. TNT Sport (formerly BT Sport) have the UK broadcasting rights to the event and have set a £19.95 pay-per-view price on the event.

So much so, that despite its early morning start time for Brits, the event has had a pay-per-view premium slapped on top of it. Although the decision hasn’t been received well by fans it is a clear indication of the magnitude of the fight.

Quotes

Crawford: “I never step into the ring looking for a knockout. I’m there to win. If he steps out of line, he’ll be the next one biting the dust. We’re both ready. It’s go time. We’re going to have a party come Saturday. He’s going to find out what everyone else already knows.

“In the ring, he’s going to be seeing triple. They say he’s the big bad wolf. Well, we’re about to find out if he can back up his words. He’s got to prove it to me. In every way, I’m better than Errol. My in-ring performance far outshines his. Come fight night, I’m going to prove all the doubters wrong. I’m going to demonstrate why I’m the best fighter in the world. This is my era. My record speaks for itself.”



Spence Jr: “I’m set to win this one because I’m simply the better fighter. I’ve got the physical edge and the mental toughness. I plan on wearing him down and crushing his spirit. Becoming undisputed would be huge for me. It would put me among the all-time great welterweights. He’s about to realize just how superior my skills are. Sure, he’s talented, but my coach has prepared me well. I’ve got a killer offence, defence, and stamina.

“This is much more than just raw talent. You don’t want to miss this. It’s going to be epic, a throwback to the old-school fights. It’ll be a moment in history you’ll want to have witnessed. Trust me, you’re going to get your money’s worth. This is the kind of fight that people will still be talking about decades from now. It’s going to inspire future generations of boxers.”