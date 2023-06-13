There was rowdiness at the upper chamber of the National Assembly when the battle for the leadership of the 10th Senate kicked off on Tuesday.

Sani Tambuwal, Clerk of the National Assembly, commenced the proceeding for the election of the presiding officers of the senate.

Senator-elect Godswill Akpabio, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West and Senator-elect Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC, are the two contenders for the office of the number three citizen.

Senator-elect Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator-elect Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.