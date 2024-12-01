Tension in Kwara community forces closure of Catholic church

A Kwara State traditional ruler, Oloro of Oro kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyetoye Olufayo II, in Irepodun Local Government Area, who was debarred from attending the Catholic Church in Oro community on Sunday, eventually worshipped at another church.

He went to the First Baptist Church in Oro for the Sunday service after the Catholic church was put under lock and key by some aggrieved members of the community after knowing of the monarch’s intention to worship there.

The land on which the Catholic church was built was reportedly owned by the aggrieved community members who were allegedly not happy with the enthronement of the monarch as the head of the community.

Oba Joel worshipped at the First Baptist Church under tight security along with some of his loyal subjects.

Meanwhile, there was no Sunday service at the Catholic church, which was locked up after intelligence reports revealed that disgruntled elements in the community were angry and against the monarch’s intention to worship at the church.

The development prompted a combined team of security forces, including the police, DSS and NSCDC, to watch over the church to avert any unpleasant incident.