Tension In Amuwo as Olorunrinu , Buraimoh lay claim To APC’s chairmanship slot
Two persons are currently laying claims to the Chairmanship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Amuwo Odofin in the July 24 local government polls in Lagos State.
At the centre of the imbroglio is Dipo Olorunrinu who won the primaries conducted by the party on Saturday, May 29; and current Chairman of the local government, Engr. Valentine Buraimoh, who came second in the primaries.
At the primaries, Olorunrinu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), dusted his rivals including Buraimoh and four others to clinch the party’s ticket.
The party had on Friday released the name of Olorunrinu as its candidate for Amuwo Odofin.
But in a twist of event, Buraimoh later in evening on Friday told his supporters that he had been given the party’s ticket by the party’s leadership.
To buttress his point, he displayed the LASIEC nomination form giving to him by the party’s leadership to fill.
Many members of the party who spoke on the matter described it as one of the “Abracadabras of APC Lagos politics.”
2021 Lagos LG polls: APC releases names of candidates cleared to contest [See List]
The All Progressives Congress has released the list of it candidates for July’s local council elections in Lagos State.
The statement by the state caretaker committee chairman, Tunde Balogun and the secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi on Friday noted that process of choosing candidates has been successfully completed across the 20 local government areas, 37 LCDAs and 377 wards in the state.
The statement added that APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates have emerged.
See the full list below:
INEC begins electronic voters registration June 28 — Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday disclosed that electronic registration of voters will commence on the 28th of this month.
INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this in a paper presented at the 10th Anniversary/Impact Series and Awards organised by the Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja.
The INEC Chairman, who was represented by the Commission’s Director of ICT, Engineer Chief Nwako, said the innovation will go a long way in eliminating election rigging at the stage of voters’ registration
Imo PDP demands Gov Uzodinma’s resignation over insecurity in the state
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called for the resignation of the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over the state of insecurity in the state.
Speaking at a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, on Thursday, June 3, the PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ugwu, said that the crisis in the state has shown that the governor had no answer to the spate of killings in the state.
Ugwu said that the All Progressives Congress-led government lacked the capacity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and properties of the people of the state.
“Governor Hope Uzodimma in his capacity and responsibility as the Chief Security Officer of the state has failed to protect the lives and property of Imo State. This has become necessary in view of the evident lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State to guarantee the safety of the people of the state,” he said.
The PDP chairman said that the opposition party was alarmed at the continued escalation of the militarisation of the state and mass arrest and alleged killing of the youths of the state.
“Our party finds it too worrisome that innocent civilians are mowed down daily, security personnel are wantonly killed, arson, murder, and carnage have become the lot of the hitherto most peaceful state in Nigeria. The climax is the gruesome murder of Hon Ahmed Gulak, the former aide to the then president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and a former member of the PDP.
The PDP, Imo State, wishes to use this medium to solemnly extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who have fallen to the senseless and avoidable carnage going on in the state.”Ugwu said
Ugwu called for a holistic investigation into the killing of a former presidential aide, Mr. Ahmed Gulak, in the state, on Sunday morning, May 30.
