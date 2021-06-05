Tension In Amuwo as Olorunrinu , Buraimoh lay claim To APC’s chairmanship slot

Two persons are currently laying claims to the Chairmanship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Amuwo Odofin in the July 24 local government polls in Lagos State.

At the centre of the imbroglio is Dipo Olorunrinu who won the primaries conducted by the party on Saturday, May 29; and current Chairman of the local government, Engr. Valentine Buraimoh, who came second in the primaries.

At the primaries, Olorunrinu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA), dusted his rivals including Buraimoh and four others to clinch the party’s ticket.

The party had on Friday released the name of Olorunrinu as its candidate for Amuwo Odofin.

But in a twist of event, Buraimoh later in evening on Friday told his supporters that he had been given the party’s ticket by the party’s leadership.

To buttress his point, he displayed the LASIEC nomination form giving to him by the party’s leadership to fill.

Many members of the party who spoke on the matter described it as one of the “Abracadabras of APC Lagos politics.”