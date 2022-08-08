Connect with us

Tension in Abuja as Police, hoodlums clash

1 hour ago

There was pandemonium in the Jikwoyi axis of the Nyanya-Karshi road in Abuja, on Monday morning as security agents allegedly clashed with hoodlums who were said to have killed a policeman overnight in the area.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the operation led to a riot by the hoodlums while workers and commuters were on their way to the city centre.

The crisis was said to involve police officers and scavengers popularly known as “Mai bolas.” who set at least one car on fire.

The security operatives were said to have chased them to their hideouts around the area, which were later brought down.

While the crisis lasted, vehicular movement was blocked on both sides of the Nyanya-Karshi dual-carriage road as drivers turned around to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

A combined team of security forces was said to have successfully dislodged the hoodlums and arrested a number of them before order was restored in the area.

How to check 2022 WAEC results

41 mins ago

August 8, 2022

How to check 2022 WAEC results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of school candidates, who sat the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, said the results were released 45 days after the last paper.

The examination held from May 16 to June 23, 2022.

If you are one of the candidates that participated in the examination, checking the result is very simple.

Remember the smart identity card used during the exams? Well, the result checker pin and serial number contained on it are all that is needed.

How to Check WAEC results with SMS

1. Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

2. Send to 32327

3. You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Please note, only MTN, Glo & Airtel Subscribers can actually check their WAEC Result using this SMS method.

Note: If you did not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again.

SMS Charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using text message.

You will need to have purchased the WAEC Direct Scratch card in order to check your result via text message. The scratch card pin is what is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327.

How to Check via the Website

To check your WAEC Result, visit www.waecdirect.org and login. Please note: you may need WAEC scratch card to check. Follow the procedures below to check your WAEC result 2022.

1. Login WAEC Result Checker Website www.waecdirect.org.

2. Enter your Examination Number

3. Select Examination Type e.g May/June

4. Select Exams Year e.g 2022

5. Click on Check Result.

How to Check Via Serial Number

1. Firstly, ensure your mobile phone is internet enabled.

2. Then you visit www.waecdirect.org

3. Enter your 10-digit Examination number,

4. Enter Serial Number

5. Enter Examination year and

6. Click on Check my WAEC Result.

WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

50 mins ago

August 8, 2022

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has released the results of the recently concluded 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, (WASSCE).

WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan made the disclosure on Monday while speaking at a media briefing.

According to him, the results were released 45 days after the last paper.t

The examination held for six weeks from May 16 to June 23, 2022.

VIDEO: Oyedepo’s church hosts Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke with a thanksgiving service

1 hour ago

August 8, 2022

Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday worshipped at the Living Faith Church , Osogbo, where he joined others to praise and thank God for his victory at the Osun governorship election.

