Tension in Abuja as Police, hoodlums clash

There was pandemonium in the Jikwoyi axis of the Nyanya-Karshi road in Abuja, on Monday morning as security agents allegedly clashed with hoodlums who were said to have killed a policeman overnight in the area.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the operation led to a riot by the hoodlums while workers and commuters were on their way to the city centre.

The crisis was said to involve police officers and scavengers popularly known as “Mai bolas.” who set at least one car on fire.

The security operatives were said to have chased them to their hideouts around the area, which were later brought down.

While the crisis lasted, vehicular movement was blocked on both sides of the Nyanya-Karshi dual-carriage road as drivers turned around to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

A combined team of security forces was said to have successfully dislodged the hoodlums and arrested a number of them before order was restored in the area.