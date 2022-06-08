POLITICS
Tension at Eagle Square as Amaechi, Rivers State delegates allege rigging of APC presidential primary
Some delegates from Rivers State have alleged rigging in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary at the Eagle Square Abuja.
The delegates who stormed the voting arena alleged that electoral officials were assisting the delegates who could not write, contrary to the announcement made earlier by the electoral committee that only one electoral official attached to each state would be allowed.
They also alleged change of delegates list by allowing non-delegates to vote. The aggrieved delegates stated that some delegates were not on the ground but their accreditation tags were given to other people.
The situation almost disrupted the exercise as security operatives and electoral officials were seen having a hectic time to contain the situation.
Also a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is a presidential aspirant, came out in anger from the ‘state box’ where he was seated to the voting area to raise the same alarm.
As at time of filling this story, the security operatives had been able to calm the frayed nerves of the aggrieved delegates.
POLITICS
2023 election: Full list of presidential candidates that have emerged
No fewer than 10 presidential candidates for the 2023 general election have emerged.
Below is a list of candidates that has so emerged in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari .
Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim (YPP)
Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP)
Omoyele Sowore (AAC)
Peter Obi (LP)
Prince Adewole Adebayo (SDP)
Kola Abiola (PRP)
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC)
Atiku Abubakar (PDP)
Major Al-Mustapha (AA)
POLITICS
APC presidential primary: ‘I’m of proud of you’, Osibanjo’s wife hails him
Dolapo, wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hailed her husband, saying she is proud of him.
In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, She shared a photo of her husband and hailed him.
“Oluyemi.. Oluleke.. Omoluabi.. Omo oko.. Oninu ire.. Oniwa Pele.. Oniwa tutu… Ologbon.. Olododo.. Alaanu.. I’m proud of you!,” the post read.
This is coming hours after Osibanjo congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 poll, Bola Tinubu.
The Vice President in a statement titled, “VP Osinbajo congratulates Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory at APC Presidential Primary Election,” also called for unity among APC members, adding that Tinubu’s sterling contributions to democracy stood him out.
“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.
“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections,” the VP’s statement read in part.
Tinubu had polled 1,271 votes to emerge the APC candidate at a special convention of the party held at Eagle Square, Abuja. He defeated his closest rivals, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi and the Vice President to clinch the party’s presidential ticket.
POLITICS
Akpabio clinches APC Senate ticket
Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial district.
Akpabio, who stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during the just concluded presidential primary of the party, emerged winner with 478 votes.
Out of the 540 delegates, 512 were accredited, of which Sir Joseph Akpan had one vote, DIG Ekpo Udom who initially won the first primary had three votes, while 11 votes were voided.
Speaking on Thursday night at the Godswill Akpabio Empowerment Centre in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, where the re-run primary held, Akpabio thanked the people for finding him worthy.
“I thank the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district for finding me worthy to be given another opportunity to represent you in the Nigerian Senate. I recall when you gave me the first mandate in 2015 to 2019, I recall that there is no Senator ever that did the kind of empowerment I did for you.
“I know a lot of projects were done across the ten local government areas, from markets to water projects, to electrification project, to building of classroom blocks,” he stated.
Speaking earlier, the State APC Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo, said he was directed by the party at the national level to carry out the re-run, and cited infractions in the first primary as the reason for the re-run.
“There was some infractions in the primaries held about a week ago and I was directed by the National Working Committee to carry out a re-run.
“We have about five aspirants in this exercise. They were all informed and are fully aware. The aspirants are Sir Joseph Akpan, DIG Ekpo Udom, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Senator Godswill Akpabio,” he said.
Though the other aspirants were not available during the exercise, one of them, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo announced that he was stepping down for Akpabio.
He said, “The first primary took place on May 28th and all of you were there. Today, our Father has joined the race. I, Obong Emem Ekperikpe Ekpo, former member of the House of Representatives, a son of this senatorial district, I plead with all my delegates to identify with our father, and I return all the delegates to vote for him.
“I don’t think we should do anything to undermine the person God has given to us as a leader. The person is Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. I call all my delegates once again to support him. With that, I have withdrawn my aspiration to the Senatorial seat.”
The five man committee to monitor the primaries was led by the Chairman, Sir Sylvester Okonkwo, Secretary, Alhaji Salisu Isa, and Mrs Bunmi Imole, who was the returning officer, among others, as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Latest News
- 2023 election: Full list of presidential candidates that have emerged
- Blac Chyna ‘ready to face’ Rob Kardashian in ‘nightmare’ court case after boxing match
- Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
- Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding
- INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, others one week to present running mates
Trending
-
BUSINESS5 hours ago
Stock futures muted ahead of Friday’s key inflation report
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Access Bank to acquire 83.4% of Kenya’s Sidian Bank for N15 billion
-
NEWS1 day ago
APC presidential primary: Vice President Osinbajo silent, yet to congratulate Tinubu
-
NEWS14 hours ago
ISWAP responsible for Owo church attack ― FG
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Roots TV founder, Dumebi Kachikwu, upsets Kingsley Moghalu, wins ADC presidential ticket
-
NEWS2 days ago
Three days after Owo attack, gunmen kill six in Ondo
-
POLITICS7 hours ago
APC presidential primary: ‘I’m of proud of you’, Osibanjo’s wife hails him
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
INEC, EU organise free concert in Lagos admission by PVC