CELEBRITIES
Tennis star, Maria Sharapova announces she’s expecting first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes
Maria Sharapova has announced she expecting her first child with her fiance Alexander Gilkes.
The retired Russian tennis champion made the announcement on her 35th birthday in a post shared on Instagram.
‘Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty,’ captioned Maria, who included a snap of herself cradling her bump on the beach.
Maria began dating Alexander, 42, in 2018. They made their major red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala.
The British businessman proposed to the five-time Grand Slam tennis champion in December 2020. He presented her with a dazzling £300,000 diamond engagement ring.
‘I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn’t it @gilkesa,’ wrote Maria, who announced their engagement on Instagram.
Taking to his own Instagram page, Alexander thanked his fiancee for ‘making me a very very happy boy and saying yes’ to his proposal.
The art dealer continued: ‘I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova’
CELEBRITIES
‘No one is the root cause’ – Reality TV star, Ashley Darby confirms separation from Micheal Darby after 8-years of marriage
Ashley Darby and husband Michael Darby are going their separate ways after almost 8-years of marriage.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star 33, told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Tuesday, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”
“We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” she continued, adding, “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences.”
“Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways. We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”
Ashley also went on to say that though her and Michael’s “romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love.”
She concluded, “As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”
CELEBRITIES
Chrissy Teigen poses totally nude in steamy mirror selfie
36-year-old model, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Monday April 18 to share an eye-catching photo.
The model was standing in front of a sink in the nude and covering her chest with her arms in the photo, while also showing off wild tan lines that were the result of her wearing a swimsuit with cutouts.
“This is great,” Chrissy wrote atop the photo, poking fun at the bizarre tan lines she recently obtained.
The photo also revealed a scar from her breast implant removal surgery.
Chrissy’s new snapshot comes after she made headlines for celebrating her and husband John Legend‘s daughter Luna‘s 6th birthday at Disneyland. The family, which also includes 3-year-old son Miles, looked like they had a delightful time at one of America’s most popular theme parks in adorable photos taken during the fun-filled day.
CELEBRITIES
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seen for the first time arriving in Barbados after split rumours
Pregnant Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have brushed off split claims as they were spotted together at an airport in Barbados on Friday.
The outing comes as Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who was accused of having an affair with A$AP Rocky during Rihanna’s pregnancy, fiercely denied the allegations.
Shoe designer Amina Muaddi took to Instagram on Friday to issue a statement after social media was alight with claims the rapper, 33, had cheated on the heavily pregnant singer, 34, with her.
She wrote: ‘I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.
‘I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously.
‘However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.
‘Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for.
‘While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!’
Viral reports of Rihanna and Rocky splitting after she allegedly caught him cheating with the shoe designer during Paris Fashion Week.
Kurro, a prominent Hollywood tabloid had claimed that the pop singer, who is currently pregnant with her first child allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi
Kurro affirmed the following: “Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are rumoured to have broken up.”
“Apparently, Rihanna dumped him after discovering he was having an affair with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi.”
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made headlines together when they announced they were having a child together in February 2022.
Latest News
- Ukraine War: 13 Nigerians released from Detention In Poland
- ‘No one is the root cause’ – Reality TV star, Ashley Darby confirms separation from Micheal Darby after 8-years of marriage
- Tennis star, Maria Sharapova announces she’s expecting first child with fiance Alexander Gilkes
- EPL: Salah sets new record against Man Utd after Liverpool win 4-0
- PSG to offload three senior players this summer
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man Utd, Real Madrid, others condole with Ronaldo over newborn son’s death
-
LIFESTYLES8 hours ago
4 common mistakes people make in bed
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Investors turn cautious on Chinese stocks amid growth concerns
-
NEWS2 days ago
We don’t want Buhari to face ICC– Presidency gives excuse for not deploying fighter jets to North-west
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Musk says Twitter board will be paid nothing if he acquires the company
-
NEWS1 day ago
No student was raped and we didn’t conduct pregnancy tests on any student- Chrisland Schools
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari’s ex-minister, Solomon Dalung dumps APC
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man City agree terms over £500,000-a-week deal to sign Erling Haaland which would make him Premier League’s highest-paid player