Teni escapes alleged kidnap attempt during her performance in Rivers

Angela Kukawski, former business manager of the Kardarshians, has died at the age of 55.

The cause of death was reportedly homicide during an incident in California on December 22, according to Variety.

Angela worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills and her body was reportedly discovered in the boot of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD arrested her boyfriend, Jason Baker, and charged him with murder following Angela’s body being recovered.

Jason’s being held on a $2million bond.

The outlet claim that cops think that 49-year-old killed Angela at her Sherman Oakes home and add that law enforcement suspect he then moved her body to the car and drove her to Simi Valley during the very early morning hours of December 23.

Angela was the mother of five who was said to have been “beloved” in the showbiz industry.

A “hard worker” and “a straight sharp shooter”, as one music business associate described her, Angela worked with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West as well as the Kardashian family over her time.

She was also known to have worked with rapper Tupac Shakur’s estate.

According to the website of Boulevard Management, the company specialises in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.”

They state that Angela, along with her colleagues would help with financial planning and real estate purchases.