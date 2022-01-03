ENTERTAINMENT
Teni escapes alleged kidnap attempt during her performance in Rivers
Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni narrowly escaped an alleged attempted abduction in Rivers state.
The artiste was performing at a New Yea show in the state when chaos and pandemonium broke out and everyone scampered to safety.
Eyewitnesses say that some unknown persons tried to kidnap Teni while she was on stage performing, but her bouncers, who were armed fired some gunshots into the air.
A video from the incident showed the moment the said abduction was about to occur and the crowd went into disarray, leading to a stampede. Gunshots could also be heard in the clip.
An attendee took to Twitter to narrate what allegedly happened at the concert.
Read below..
ENTERTAINMENT
Ex Kardashian manager dies aged 55 and boyfriend arrested for murder
Angela Kukawski, former business manager of the Kardarshians, has died at the age of 55.
The cause of death was reportedly homicide during an incident in California on December 22, according to Variety.
Angela worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills and her body was reportedly discovered in the boot of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD arrested her boyfriend, Jason Baker, and charged him with murder following Angela’s body being recovered.
Jason’s being held on a $2million bond.
The outlet claim that cops think that 49-year-old killed Angela at her Sherman Oakes home and add that law enforcement suspect he then moved her body to the car and drove her to Simi Valley during the very early morning hours of December 23.
Angela was the mother of five who was said to have been “beloved” in the showbiz industry.
A “hard worker” and “a straight sharp shooter”, as one music business associate described her, Angela worked with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West as well as the Kardashian family over her time.
She was also known to have worked with rapper Tupac Shakur’s estate.
According to the website of Boulevard Management, the company specialises in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.”
They state that Angela, along with her colleagues would help with financial planning and real estate purchases.
ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Comedian Akpororo slams Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants
Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, has slammed Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants.
The funnyman took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to state that he didn’t blame the Ghanaian singer but faulted Nigerian artistes for giving him the avenue to talk down on them.
Akpororo was reacting to Shatta Wale’s rant on Sunday, where the rapper threw shades on Nigerian artistes after selling out a Ghanaian stadium.
“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the rapper had said.
On Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to blast Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.
Nigerian entertainers such as DJ Big N, Vic O, IK Ogbonna, Yung6ix, and few others responded to the Ghanaian’s rant.
In his reaction, Akpororo noted that most artistes could not respond to Shatta Wale but would rather fight amongst themselves.
“I don’t blame Shatta Wale, I blame Nigerian artistes. Since when the guy spoke, how many of you have spoken up?,” the comedian asked in Pidgin English.
He also mentioned that Ghanaians and Nigerians cannot quarrel because they love each other.
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale for publicly insulting Nigerian singers
Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale’s utterance.
The Ghanaian star had during his stadium concert openly insulted and said unprintable words about Nigerian singers.
IK shared a clip of the video and in his caption, slammed the Ghanaian singer for being such a disappointment.
The actor noted that the singer was promoting disunity with his inferiority complex and childish act. IK also added that he has worked with Ghanaian stars who were amazing and demanded an apology from the singer.
“MR shattawalenima you are a total and complete disappointment. In a time where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative collaborations .. You should Appreciate the Nigerian artist coz a win for any Nigerian artist is a win for Africa . How do you promote unity with utterances like this . This is very weak from you … deal with ur complex issues and grow up.
See the post below:
Latest News
- EPL: Rangnick gives approval for Man Utd to sign £100m star
- 88,000 AK-47 rifles, other firearms missing from Nigerian Police custody – Audit Report
- Breakup texts that’ll put an end to a relationship
- NOT AGAIN! Rebel clubs hold key Super League talks in bid to relaunch controversial plans
- Former NRC presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa is dead
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos APC Exco member rejects Oshodi LG Chairman New Year rice gift (VIDEO)
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Reality star, Tacha slams Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay for questioning Nigerian artistes’ love life
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Oil price records biggest annual gain since 2009
-
POLITICS2 days ago
MC Oluomo leads prayers for Tinubu’s presidential ambition
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria’s revered King Olubadan of Ibadan dies at 93
-
NEWS2 days ago
Budget 2022: President Buhari rejects NASS insertion of 6,576 projects, signs budget reluctantly
-
NEWS2 days ago
COVID-19: 6,500 inbound passengers on the loose, Lagos raises alarm
-
SPORTS2 days ago
“I’M NOT HAPPY!” Ronaldo makes New Year vow as he admits no-one at Man Utd is satisfied with performances