Telecom workers threaten strike over alleged anti-labour practices

Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has issued a three-day warning strike notice to Huawei Technologies Company Limited over alleged anti-labour practices.

In a letter addressed to the firm, the union directed withdrawal of services from today till May 4.

The General Secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, said failure to comply with the union’s demands after the warning strike would result in an indefinite industrial action.

He noted that the strike might cause network disruptions, stating that no worker would be available to attend to them.

Among the demands are immediate regularisation of employment of members on Huawei projects and involvement of the union in the process.

Also, PTECSSAN wants immediate deductions and remittances of pensions in deference to the Pension Act.

The correspondence reads: “We were constrained to embark on this industrial action when it became apparent to us that your company is not labour-friendly, and is not interested in peaceful and amicable resolution of concerns of our members. For the avoidance of doubt, we shall not be backing down on the warning strike except if the following are agreed with the union.

“Immediate recognition of the fundamental right of the employees to freely associate, immediate recognition of the union as negotiating body for employees on welfare.

“Immediate remittance of membership dues into the union’s account as earlier provided, immediate payment of March salary of some members of the union, among others. As we look forward to your company’s granting of our demands, please be assured of our union’s resolve to ensure better working conditions for its members.”

Efforts to reach out to the firm were abortive, as several calls placed were not taken.