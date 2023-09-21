Mike Adenuga, founder and owner of Globacom Limited, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in Nigeria, has refused to pay about N200 billion in spectrum license renewal fees, annual operating levies, and numbering plan fees of his company to the Nigerian government, sources told SaharaReporters.

Sources within the presidency accuse the telecoms tycoon of compromising the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta with bribes and promises of presidential intervention to secure his two-year term.

“Hence, Danbatta has shielded Globacom or Glo from regulatory enforcement,” one of the sources said.

In May, Isa Ali Pantami, then Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf, who was former President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal secretary, reportedly colluded to ensure the granting of licences for broadcast frequencies in the 600MHz spectrum band by the NCC in the twilight of the Buhari’s administration.

It was learnt that the move was to grant such licences to companies linked to their cronies and associates in the Aso Rock Villa, as well as a close ally of Bola Tinubu, who was the president-elect at the time.

A source within the presidency confirmed this , adding that Pantami and Tunde Yusuf had also been attempting to shift earnings from sales to private bank accounts, which was another attempt to siphon additional public assets before handing over to the incoming government.

This mischief also included a 50% discount on the licence.

It was gathered that the four licences were issued and shared between Pantami, Tunde, MAFAB Communications, and another company linked to a cabal within the Aso Rock Villa.

In a similar scenario, sources within the presidency said that Danbatta in August tricked the current Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, into signing off on a spectrum license trade that violates the one-year operating requirement, and also dispatched his son to India to lobby President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, on his behalf.

One of the sources said, “Since President Tinubu took office, Danbatta has showered those around the Aso Villa with bulletproof cars and cash to secure his position. His recent blunder of allowing Glo to ‘murder’ Nigerians without paying its N200 billion debt is a test of the president’s resolve.

“Upon learning of the presidency’s awareness of his misdeeds, Danbatta issued a fake threat to his staff to suspend all regulatory services to Glo. The question is, why did he not do so in May when the money was due?

“This story is a cause for concern because it suggests that Adenuga is using his wealth and power to evade his financial obligations to the government. It is also a cause for concern that Danbatta is using his position to protect Adenuga instead of upholding the law. His bribery of those around the Villa further suggests that he is trying to buy influence.”

However, efforts to reach the Mr Arinze Anapugars, Senior Manager, Communications for Globacom, were not successful as he neither answered his calls nor replied to the text message sent to him.