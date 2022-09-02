Here comes the lastest bride in town!

“Teen Mom” stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin are engaged.

Cline, 25, announced Austin, 29, had popped the question with a TikTok video of the proposal that showed him getting down on one knee while she was surrounded by candles, roses, and friends and family.

The mom of one held a bouquet of roses as she appeared shocked when Austin asked her to marry him. After saying “yes,” the lovebirds embraced each other with a hug and celebrated with their family and friends — including their 4-year-old-daughter Kloie.

“our happily ever after has just begun,” she captioned the video. “So glad we cam [sic] ginally [sic] share this! Ill [sic] be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”

The MTV star also took to her Instagram Stories to give her 656,000 followers a closer look at the massive teardrop diamond ring that was “exactly” what she “always wanted” from Reis-Nichols Jewelers.

Cline revealed in a series of Instagram Story Q&As that they actually got engaged during the first week of July, but they kept the engagement a secret for their new show, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

Luckily for fans, the TikTok video showed cameras filming in the background, so it seems that viewers will get a more in-depth look at the couple’s milestone.

Wedding planning is already underway for the couple, too. Cline revealed that they’ve already secured a venue with a “Gothic Victorian kind of theme” for October 2023. She also said “of course” she wants a wedding special.

Viewers met Cline and Austin in 2018 on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” and they’ve witnessed their many ups and downs — including Austin seeking addiction treatment and initially breaking up in 2019.

They rekindled their romance in the spring, and have seemingly been going strong ever since.

“You are a phenomenal man and father,” Cline wrote went they went Instagram-official again in May. “You have grown immensely Over the years and so many people are rooting for you. Sharing this journey in front of the world shows your strength, dedication, and resilience. Proud to have stood by you, I always knew who you were.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premieres Wednesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.