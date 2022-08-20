CELEBRITIES
‘Teen Mom’ star Leah Messer announces engagement to Jaylan Mobley
“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer is a wife to be, announcing her engagement to Jaylan Mobley Saturday.
“Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍,” The reality star, 30, posted on Instagram beside a carousel of photos of the happy couple celebrating the moment beach side in Costa Rica.
Mobley added within the comment section, “The one 4L!! I love you to the ends of the earth! ❤️.”
On Mobley’s own page, he reposted the announcement and thanked fans who have been along for their love journey.
“Thank you for following me on this journey of everything I’ve wished for ❤️.”
Messer opened up to People about the engagement, telling the pub, “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” she said, with Mobley adding, “I can’t even express how I’m feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.”
While the couple shared the news Saturday, Mobley popped the question Friday with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry.
“I think there’s so much that I would do differently… 17, 19, getting married back-to-back to 30? Come on now, there’s got to be some growth. There’s got to be some changes and there definitely is.”
She has also called divorcing her exes “liberating.”
“I thought once you got married, you had to stay married, period,” she continues. “For me, divorce was liberating. I got to find who I truly was at the end of the day.”
CELEBRITIES
Casey Affleck likely not attending Ben, Jennifer Lopez wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s southern wedding will likely be missing one important guest — the groom’s brother.
Casey Affleck was spotted on a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Saturday morning, just hours before big brother Ben was set to wed Jennifer Lopez in Georgia.
Paparazzi seemed surprised to see the younger Affleck on a java jaunt and one even queried, “Why aren’t you in Georgia right now, man??”
A clearly uncomfortable Casey, 47, mumbled an unintelligible response that sounded like he said, “I have other things,” before driving away.
It’s the second time the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor has been snapped going on an LA coffee run this week. He and girlfriend Caylee Cowan were photographed picking up coffee and doughnuts’ on Thursday, one day before the wedding festivities began.
The famous brothers have always had a supportive relationship, both personally and professionally.
In 2007, Casey starred in the film “Gone Baby Gone,” which was directed by Ben, now 50. More than a decade later, he praised a “brave” Ben for checking himself into rehab.
While it is not immediately clear if Casey will manage to fly across the country in time for the pair’s second set of vows, many other family members and friends arrived in Savannah in plenty of time.
Ben’s longtime pal and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, landed in Georgia on Friday. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple getting off a private jet at an airfield near Ben’s luxurious estate.
The “Gone Girl” star’s children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as well as Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, were also spotted in the Peach State earlier this week.
Preparations for the three-day event have been underway since Thursday, and Ben is doing his best to keep things under wraps.
Bennifer fans also love…
The “Batman” star secured a permit that deemed his property a no-fly zone for low-flying aircrafts such as drones and helicopters during the big bash. The permit covers all areas within a three-mile radius of the property, which sits on 87 acres of land.
A police car is stationed outside of the estate’s entrance, and security boats are guarding the surrounding water. All guests must also show IDs and obtain a wristband before entering.
Saturday’s nuptials will be the second wedding for Ben and Lopez, 53, who tied the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony last month.
Ben and Lopez were last linked to actress Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively, before they got back together in April 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Actor Gary Busey charged with sex crimes at film convention
Actor Gary Busey was charged with sex crimes and harassment at a “Monster Mania” convention in Cherry Hill, NJ, according to police.
Busey, 78, of Malibu, CA, was facing “sexual offense charges” stemming from incidents at the annual convention, the Cherry Hill Police Department said.
Police said they responded to the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, were the horror film convention was held from Aug. 12 to 14, on a report of a sex offense.
Busey was charged Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact; one count of criminal attempt/ criminal sexual contact; and one count of harassment.
The website Convention Scene noted his attendance at the semi-annual event saying “We are VERY excited to welcome GARY BUSEY back to MONSTER-MANIA CON after a very long absence! GARY BUSEY will be attending MONSTER-MANIA CON 50 which will be held the weekend of AUGUST 12-14 in CHERRY HILL, NJ!”
The site said Busey was known for playing Uncle Red in the 1985 film adaptation of Stephen King’s werewolf story “Silver Bullet” among other roles.
Busey, who was nominated for an Oscar for playing Buddy Holly in 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story,” suffered brain damage after a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988.
Reps for Busey did not immediately return requests for comment.
Information on bail and any court appearances was not immediately available.
Police said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information should call the department.
CELEBRITIES
Police declare a no-fly-zone over Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Georgia wedding
Security has tightened at Ben Affleck’s plantation-style estate in Georgia ahead of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez, as the actor has secured a permit deeming the property a no-fly-zone for the entirely of their celebration, The Daily Mail reports.
The permit applies to all areas within a three-mile radius of the home.
Other security measures include a police car parked by the property’s entrance, with security guards handing out wrist bands to guests who have been confirmed to be on the couple’s “Master Production” list.
The river behind the property also is being patrolled by security boats, and large security gates were installed at the end of the four-mile road down to Affleck’s estate weeks ago.
Affleck secured the permit after photogs already grabbed several money shots of the property.
The “Selena” star, 53, and Affleck, 50, arrived in Georgia earlier this week ahead of their nuptials. The couple were photographed with their kids shopping in Savannah ahead of the big day. The “Deep Water” actor’s brother, Casey Affleck, was also seen arriving in town, stopping at Dunkin’ for a fresh brew.
Other confirmed guests include Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo.
Friday evening, however, Ben’s mother was rushed to the hospital after falling off a dock at the estate.
Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot last month during a Las Vegas ceremony, with the singer taking to her “On The JLo” newsletter to gush over their sin city nuptials.
“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she shared with her subscribed fans.
