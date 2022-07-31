NEWS
Tee Mac retracts statement on Tinubu
Popular flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, yesterday walked back on his comments questioning the age and secrecy surrounding the life of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.
Tee Mac, in a statement, noted that he was only expressing fear over the energy required for the rigours of office of a sitting President of Nigeria, stressing that he still has enormous respect for the former Lagos State governor.
In his initial social media post, Tee Mac who was responding to a Facebook post by one Yemi Olakitan, who was publicly declaring his support for the politician, had addressed Tinubu as his in-law and alleged that he (Tinubu) is currently 86 years and not 70.
While warning Nigerians against voting for the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, he had argued that the former Lagos governor’s total existence was too shrouded in secrecy to be given the job of leading Nigeria.
He pointed out that for instance, the controversies surrounding Tinubu’s age, background and how he made his money remain unresolved.
“Did he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money? Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a run-down country?” Tee Mac had queried.
According to the flutist, he (Tee Mac) stopped visiting Tinubu after he sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that even as his in-law, he won’t support his ambition to rule Nigeria.
“You see, Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid-1980s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house ( Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went on exile”.
But in a separate statement issued yesterday, Tee Mac said he sought to clarify what he said was a private conversation with his acquaintance and praised Tinubu to high heavens regarding his capacity to attract what he described as an exceptional talent.
“My attention has been drawn to a post that has gone viral on social media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).
“Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral vide a Facebook account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context.
“In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC presidential candidate; a two-term governor of Lagos state, and a revered leader of the APC,” he noted.
Tee Mac, who was silent on the controversial statement he made about Tinubu’s age, explained that he has lived in Lagos since he relocated from Switzerland, and could attest to Tinubu’s “transformational impact” in the state.
He noted that more significantly Tinubu’s ability to identify and engage exceptionally and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over the years.
“This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the federal level. His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too.
“Consequently, his competence is not in doubt. I only expressed my fear of the rigours of the office.
“My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly. This is a pertinent question for everyone. I simply admonished a friend to vote by his convictions,” he said.
According to him, his only grouse, which he said he still stands by, is that it was Tinubu who sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, and who contrary to all expectations has underperformed.
“The above notwithstanding, I neither have a personal grudge with Asiwaju nor would I pursue a path of acrimony with my cousin, Remi Tinubu, whom everyone adjudged pleasant and supportive.
“Tinubu remains a man I admire regardless of what sycophants have tried to make of my comment,” he explained.
NEWS
Randy woman grabs presidential candidate’s private part during campaign
Video of Roots party presidential candidate, Prof. George Wajackoyah, being sexually assaulted while campaigning has gone viral after being shared online.
Local news platforms reported that this occurred while the Kenyan presidential candidate was mobbed by a crowd as he campaigned on the back of a truck.
The controversial presidential candidate was selling his agenda before a woman in the crowd violently grabbed his private parts forcing him to react.
The Roots party flagbearer jumped back, while his security detail also swung into action, forcing the woman to quickly withdraw her hand.
“Usinishike hivyo (Don’t touch me like that),” Wajackoyah bitterly complained after the randy woman grabbed his private parts.
The controversial politician however laughed off the sexual assault only seconds later after the attacker withdrew her hands from his privates.
“Sasa huyu ananishika sehemu yangu ya nyeti (Now this one is grabbing my private parts),” Wajackoyah told the crowd amid laughter.
Watch the video below….
NEWS
Strike looms as resident doctors give FG two-week ultimatum over welfare demands
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government two weeks to implement agreements concerning their welfare or face industrial disharmony.
The association gave the ultimatum after their National Executive Council meeting which held in Lafia, Nasarawa.
In a communique signed by NARD President, Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya, the doctors said they would reconvene in two weeks to review the progress made so far, as it relates to their demands.
“The NEC observed with dismay, the unnecessary delay in the implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance for over seven (7) months since its approval on 22nd December 2021 in a circular with reference No. SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406,” the communique reads.
“The NEC observed that the skipping arrears covering 2014, 2015 and 2016 have remained unpaid despite several negotiations with the Federal Government over the matter.”
The association alleged that years after the implementation of a new minimum wage, some of its members are yet to benefit from the adjustment.
NARD also expressed displeasure over the condition of its members in Imo, Ondo, Ekiti and Gombe states who are “owed 10, 5, 3 and 2 months respectively”.
The association urged the federal government to expedite action on the payment of the newly reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).
“The NEC demands the immediate implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance and arrears as contained in the circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) dated 22nd December 2021 with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 within two (2) weeks, ” the communique reads.
“The NEC demands immediate payment of consequential adjustment of minimum wage to our members who have been deprived this benefit since it was implemented several years ago.
“The NEC demands an immediate review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other related allowances given the current economic situation in the country, and also in line with the agreed terms from the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that it will be reviewed regularly.
“The NEC enjoins the Federal and all State Governments to look into the issue of assault on doctors and thoroughly investigate the ongoing cases and put measures in place to nip this menace in the bud to forestall future occurrences, as these inhumane acts have affected our members both physically and mentally.
“The NEC urges the Federal Government to take steps toward curtailing the brain drain in the health sector and find ways of eliminating all bureaucratic bottlenecks in the employment and replacement of the Resident Doctors leaving our institutions daily to seek greener pastures.”
The association said it will reconvene in two weeks to review the “progress made so far and take further actions for which nationwide industrial harmony may not be guaranteed”.
NEWS
Outrage over fatal attack on Nigerian street vendor in Italy
Police have arrested an Italian man in the killing of a Nigerian street vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically.
Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media, eliciting outrage as Italy enters a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made immigration an issue.
“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is dismaying,’’ Enrico Letta, a former prime minister and the head of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote Saturday on Twitter, naming the vendor who died Friday. “Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification.”
Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who is making security a plank of his campaign, also expressed outrage over the death, saying “security has no colour and … needs to return to being a right.”
Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling goods Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea, when his attacker grabbed the vendor’s crutch and struck him down, according to police. Video showed the assailant wrestling the victim onto his back on the pavement as he fought back, eventually subduing Ogorchukwu with the weight of his body.
“The aggressor went after the victim, first hitting him with a crutch. He made him fall to the ground, then he finished, causing the death, striking repeatedly with his bare hands,” police investigator Matteo Luconi told a news conference.
He later told Italian news channel Sky TG24 that onlookers called police, who responded after the suspect had fled and attempted to administer aid to the victim. An autopsy will determine if the death was provoked by blows, suffocation or another cause.
Police used street cameras to track the assailant’s movements and detained a man identified as Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32. He was being held on suspicion of murder and theft for allegedly taking the victim’s phone.
Luconi said the assailant lashed out after the vendor made “insistent” requests for pocket change. Police were questioning witnesses and viewing videos of the attack. They said the suspect has made no statement.
Ogorchukwu, who was married with two children, resorted to selling goods on the street after he was struck by a car and lost his job as a labourer due to his injuries, said Daniel Amanza, who runs the ACSIM association for immigrants in the Marche region’s Macerata province.
Latest News
- Randy woman grabs presidential candidate’s private part during campaign
- Strike looms as resident doctors give FG two-week ultimatum over welfare demands
- Outrage over fatal attack on Nigerian street vendor in Italy
- Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation despite no new symptoms
- Tee Mac retracts statement on Tinubu
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Burna Boy reveals why he is childless at 31
-
NEWS1 day ago
Akwa Ibom man throws his one-year-old son into bush during heavy rainfall, claims the child is possessed by demonic powers
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Erik ten Hag tastes first defeat as Man Utd boss after Joao Felix’s late goal seals 1-0 win for Atletico Madrid
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC asks INEC to extend voter registration
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel get cozy on vacation in Sardinia
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Ashley Graham poses nude on Instagram: ‘My booty’s out’
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
CBN vows to stop naira fall