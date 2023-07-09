Fans labeled Teddi Mellencamp a “hypocrite” for refusing to speak about her BFF Kyle Richards’ split from husband Mauricio Umansky on her “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

On Friday’s episode of the iHeart show, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 42, explained that she would not address the elephant in the room due to her close friendship with the “Halloween Kills” actress.

“We have one more ‘Housewives’ headline you guys, I’m sure, are expecting me to cover,” she began. “Clearly, I have a lot of anxiety, I’ve gotten a lot of messages since I’ve been gone. I’ve been on vacation.”

Mellencamp, who hosts the show alongside “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, said they did a Q&A for the podcast and everyone had questions about Richards and Umansky’s divorce.

However, the former reality star decided that discussing her bestie’s separation was a line that she would not cross.

“I just wanted to say that we came up with the decision — myself, Tamra, iHeart, my producers — that everybody has their boundaries, and this is mine,” she continued.

“Kyle and Mauricio and their kids are like my family. I love them so much. I understand exactly what my job is here on this podcast and it’s to go down all the rabbit holes. And I think 99 percent of the time, that’s quite easy for me because it’s people I don’t know.”

Mellencamp explained that she was going to “bow out” from the conversation surrounding their split.

“I hope those of you as humans understand that when it comes to true friendship, this is more than just ‘Housewives’ or scandal or drama. This is one of my best friends,” she concluded.

Fans were not impressed with Mellencamp’s display of loyalty to Richards, especially when she previously spoke publicly about the divorces of other “Housewives” on her podcast.

“I get Teddi and Kyle are friends. I do. But Teddi makes her living off gossiping about others. Dissecting every other HW marriage. To do otherwise after proclaiming how seriously she takes her job is a bigger joke than Teddi was as a HW #RHOBH,” tweeted one critic.

“It’s one thing to be faithful to one of your best friends, it’s another to not do your job. If you can’t do your job – step aside for someone that will,” added another.

“That is hypocritical. You talk about EVERONE else on your podcast and you talk about personal knowledge as long as it gives you ratings and makes you & your friends look good. You have said some personal messes up stuff about people. But NOW you draw a line in the sand. Fire her,” demanded a third fan.

“She’s not trying to mess up her access or meal ticket. She ain’t fooling anyone,” wrote another user.

Earlier this week, Page Six confirmed that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, split after 27 years of marriage.

At the time, a source told People that the estranged couple — who share three children together — are “amicable” but had “been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.”

Hours later, the duo released a joint statement insisting that “any claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.”

The actress and the “Buying Beverly Hills” star also added that “there has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” and asked fans to “not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Fans speculated that Richards was “dating” country singer Morgan Wade, however, the longtime Bravo star recently insisted that the two of them are “very good friends.”

Richards and her estranged husband, whom she wed in 1996, have continued wearing their wedding rings amid the news.