TechPlus 2017 kicks off in Lagos

The third edition of Nigeria’s largest tech event, TechPlus kicked off in Lagos on Thursday.

The event which is themed ‘ An Intelligent Future: From Connectivity to Digital Immersion is holding at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island from July 6 to 8.

Minister of Communication and Technology declared the event opend on Thursday.



The speakers lineup parade a list of globally-recognised leaders, organizational heads, tech advocates, success serial entrepreneurs, innovators, policy makers and trend setters.

They include Silas Adekunle, Bukola Sawyerr-Izeogu, Chioma Agwuegbo, Abiodun Johnson and many more.

They will share on ideas, policies and the development taking place in the technological space at the local, national and international levels.