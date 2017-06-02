Tears as 9 farmers killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue are buried

Nine out of the 12 people killed by herdsmen in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State have been laid to rest.

The deceased were said to have been murdered in an alleged violent response to the passage of the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill, three days after the bill was passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the funeral service in Ugba, family members of the victims described the killing of farmers in Acka Mbamar village of Yonnov Council ward as unwarranted.

A pro-ranching pressure group, Movement Against Fulani Occupation also described the killing as a direct affront on the State government’s peace effort through ranching, as a sustainable way to achieve peaceful co-existence.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Liaison, Mr Baba Acka, insisted on the implementation of the law.

The lawmaker representing Logo State Constituency, Honourable Kester Kyenge, also appealed to the Federal Government to wade into the incessant attacks in the state.