Every path to the top is different. For rising boxing star Chantelle Reid, her journey to the Olympics this summer featured a six-year break from the sport and an apprenticeship in wealth management.

Hanging up her gloves for a 9-5 job was necessary because of a disc injury in her back but eventually the lure of the ring proved too much to ignore.

She explained: “I was out for six years. I missed it, I really did miss it.

“I had an injury with my back. I was really young as a youth so my body was still developing.

“Obviously, high intensity training, I don’t think that helped. I’m stronger now, my body’s fully developed. I can’t see that [injury] happening ever again. That issue hasn’t been a problem for like seven years now.

“I did an apprenticeship in wealth management and mortgages, investments, pensions. It wasn’t for me. I did it, it was a 9-5, I went into coaching with my dad but I realised I needed to punch a bag, get the gloves back on.

“I was excited and buzzing to get back into it because I missed it.”

Upon her return, Reid hit the ground running, quickly getting back onto the England team before being brought back into the GB programme.

Having made her comeback to the sport in January 2023, the idea of making it to Paris was optimistic if not outlandish.

But it very quickly became clear that the former European Junior gold medallist had what it takes.

Exactly a decade on from that success in Assisi, Reid returned to Italy for the first World Qualification Tournament and duly clinched her place at Paris in the 75kg category by winning the quota bout in Busto Arsizio.

And her journey back to the top has been in large part inspired by her dad Duane.

She added: “He’s coached me since I was really young. When I was five years old, I used to do kickboxing. He’s trained me all the way through my boxing career as well. I’m doing it for the both of us.

“I used to do kickboxing up until the age of about 12. Kickboxing isn’t an Olympic sport and as my dad used to box himself, I transitioned into boxing.

“I’ve only been back about a year but it’s a dream come true. Me and my dad are over the moon. I’m so excited.

“Paris was a goal and I knew it could happen.”

Reid is now one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing her to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

From stepping away to the sport to a whirlwind return, Reid has already been on a remarkable journey.

The next step will be on the Olympic stage, where she will look to follow in the footsteps of sparring partner and reigning Olympic champion Lauren Price.

“She is my inspiration,” Reid added. “She’s always putting that work in, she’s done the work, she’s got an Olympic gold medal.

“That’s where I want to be, that’s where I’m going to be.”

