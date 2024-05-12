Boxer Delicious Orie has vowed to repay his parents for setting him on the road to stardom and a life of opportunity away from Russia.

The Moscow-born super heavyweight was born to a Nigerian father, Justin, and Russian mother, Natalie, who moved to England when Orie was seven to escape racial prejudice.

Now 26, Orie is a man on an Olympic mission and there is no mistaking his motivation in his quest for Paris 2024 gold.

“If it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t be boxing,” said Orie.

“I wouldn’t be as driven if it wasn’t for them. I was able to feel their hardship, they did everything they could to get me into the position I’m in.

“Coming all the way from Russia, giving me the opportunity to be able to go to school and get good qualifications and get good finances, I was able to do that because of them.