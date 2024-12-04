A student teacher in Ogun State identified as Adeola Adeyemo, attempted suicide after a cane she was holding caused damage to an 11-year-old pupil’s right eye.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate incident on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

According to the PPRO, Adeyemo, a 400-level student from Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode, who was on teaching practice at Owiwi Nursery and Primary School in Obada Oko, was addressing the class on Tuesday, December 2, when the pupil, Alao Idera, ran into the cane she was holding, injuring her right eye.

The child was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta where she was operated on and the eye was removed.

The teacher was swiftly arrested following a complaint from the family of the pupil.

Odutola added that Adeyemo attempted to drink harmful substances upon hearing that her pupil lost her right eye.

“On December 2, 2024, around 3:00 PM, Ilesami Christiana, residing at Sabo, Abeokuta, reported that she received a phone call informing her that a teacher had injured her 11-year-old daughter, Alao Idera, in the right eye while she was attending school at Owiwi Nursery and Primary School in Obada Oko,” the PPRO stated.

“The child was immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta for treatment. Following this complaint, the teacher, Adeola Adeyemo, a 400-level student from Tai Solarin University in Ijebu Ode who was on teaching practice, was swiftly arrested and is currently being interrogated. Further updates will be provided

“The teacher didn’t flog her, the student didn’t commit anything, just the way teachers hold cane, and saying, preparing for end of year party, student rushed into the cane, but the question is why was she holding a cane? Primary 6 , 11yrs. She was operated on at FMC and the right eye was removed

“The student teacher (Adeyemo Adeola) on hearing the situation of her pupil attempted to drink harmful substances, but the police rushed her to hospital and she is now stable.”

