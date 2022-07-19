TCN alerts Lekki residents as power supply sets to drop again

Power supply will drop by 50 megawatts tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement on Monday, said the drop would be as a result of planned annual “preventive maintenance” on the line bay at Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos.

During the maintenance period, about 50MW will be interrupted, affecting power supply to Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon and Twenty-first Century Estate in Lagos state.

“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.

The announcement came on the heels of a promise by the Nigerian electricity Regulatory Commission to deliver atleast 5000MW of electricity to Nigerians starting from July 1.

Checks showed that peak generation as of 3:24 PM on Monday was put at 3, 967MW, while the lowest generation was 3, 539MW, according to statistics from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, NESO.

The NERC had responded to a widespread public clamour following consistent system collapsing of the power grid, over four incidents recorded so far this year.

According to the commission, all hands are on deck to ensure boost in power generation and supply to electricity consumers, adding that all stakeholders, including gas firms had signed binding contracts to the effect.

“Although there have been contracts in the past, they were not binding and the parties could decide not to honour them. But with the new agreement, we would make sure no party defaults once the contracts are signed. Whoever defaults will be held responsible and will be sanctioned”, NERC Chairman, Garba Sanusi had said during a media parley in Lagos.