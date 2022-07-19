NEWS
TCN alerts Lekki residents as power supply sets to drop again
Power supply will drop by 50 megawatts tomorrow, Wednesday, July 20.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement on Monday, said the drop would be as a result of planned annual “preventive maintenance” on the line bay at Lekki Transmission Substation in Lagos.
During the maintenance period, about 50MW will be interrupted, affecting power supply to Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon and Twenty-first Century Estate in Lagos state.
“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.
The announcement came on the heels of a promise by the Nigerian electricity Regulatory Commission to deliver atleast 5000MW of electricity to Nigerians starting from July 1.
Checks showed that peak generation as of 3:24 PM on Monday was put at 3, 967MW, while the lowest generation was 3, 539MW, according to statistics from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, NESO.
The NERC had responded to a widespread public clamour following consistent system collapsing of the power grid, over four incidents recorded so far this year.
According to the commission, all hands are on deck to ensure boost in power generation and supply to electricity consumers, adding that all stakeholders, including gas firms had signed binding contracts to the effect.
“Although there have been contracts in the past, they were not binding and the parties could decide not to honour them. But with the new agreement, we would make sure no party defaults once the contracts are signed. Whoever defaults will be held responsible and will be sanctioned”, NERC Chairman, Garba Sanusi had said during a media parley in Lagos.
NEWS
One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
The Police Force Headquarters said it would investigate the indicting statement of Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and take necessary legal action.
Okiola had, in a trending video, claimed to have formed the One-Million-Boys cultic group, terrorising some parts of Lagos State.
Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure yesterday, said already, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the Lagos state commissioner of police to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.
Adejobi said the action was premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups, in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.
The statement reads: “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, where he claimed to haveº formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos state, the IGP has ordered the CP, Lagos, to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action. This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups, in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”
NEWS
Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, sent a birthday wish to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Atiku wished Obi many more years in good health and vitality.
In a tweet, the former Vice President described the former Anambra State governor as his good friend.
He tweeted: “On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA”
The former Anambra State governor, who was born on July 19, 1961, will clock 61 years on Tuesday.
Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.
However, the former governor dumped PDP for LP in 2022.
NEWS
ASUU Strike: Banks, aviation unions threaten to shut down operations
The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) have threatened to shut down airports in solidarity with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
This came as the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) said it would shut all financial institutions to join the NLC in its solidarity strike over the lingering ASUU strike.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directed its members to embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with ASUU.
ANAP General Secretary, Abdulrasaq Saidu, in a statement, called on the federal government to end the strike without further delay.
He said the protracted strike had led to an increase in social vices by students and ridiculed Nigeria’s educational system, making it a laughing stock.
“ASUU, NASU, SAUTHRIAI, NAAT had been on strike for more than four months due to the apparent failure of government to sign the re-negotiated 2009 agreement with ASUU, failure to honour the terms reached at in the May 2022 MoU signed with ASUU, and habitual failure of government to respect collective bargaining agreements willingly signed with labour unions.
“Our children are using eight years to read courses of four years with resources being wasted. We cannot continue this way.”
Similarly, NUBIFIE in a statement by its national president, Anthony Abakpa, and Mohammed Sheikh, general secretary, said “if, after the one-day protest by NLC on this issue nothing is done, the union will have no other option than to call out all our members in banks, insurance and other financial institutions in solidarity with ASUU.”
Also, NAAPE in a statement by its deputy general secretary, Umoh Ofonime, said the refusal of the federal government to honour the agreement signed with the union since 2009 “is very disturbing considering the negative impact the prolonged strike will create in the life of these children.”
