Wednesday, January 10, 2024
TB Joshua: ‘Release documentary on Britain’s atrocities in Africa’ – Eedris Abdulkareem drags BBC

Singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has blasted the British Broadcasting Corporation, BCC, over its latest documentary on the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

BBC on Monday January 8 released a documentary of alleged eyewitnesses’ accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by late TB Joshua.

The now controversial documentary has generated a heated conversation on the internet with netizens expressing mixed opinions.

Reacting to the trending video on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening, Abdulkareem stated that the British Broadcasting Corporation lacked the justification to condemn any African man until it released a documentary detailing the atrocities allegedly committed by Britain in Africa.

The singer wrote; “Until BBC releases a documentary on the atrocities committed by Britain on Africa soil, only then will they have the moral justification to condemn any African man.”

 

