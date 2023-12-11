Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce leave stadium holding hands after Chiefs loss

Taylor Swift is helping Travis Kelce shake it off.

After the NFL player’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills, the Grammy-winning singer was spotted consoling her downcast boyfriend.

The duo walked out of Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand.

While the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 33, was wearing an all-black ensemble at the time, from her zippered shirt to her leather skirt, she sported a different look in the stands earlier.

The songwriter cheered on Kelce in a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt as his Missouri-based team lost 20 to 17.

The 34-year-old athlete, for his part, put his pre-game outfit back on to leave the stadium.

The “Catching Kelce” alum paired a flannel-patterned corduroy jacket with fuzzy beige pants, as well as a green beanie.

Swift has been supporting the former reality star at his games since September.

However, she clarified in last week’s Time magazine cover story that they were an established couple by the time she made an appearance in his private suite.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” the pop star explained.

She went on to praise the “metal as hell” way he showed public interest in her in July, gushing, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Similarly, Kelce told WSJ. Magazine last month that a mutual friend was “playing Cupid” behind the scenes.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking,” the tight end, who often talks about Swift on his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, said of their first date. “I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

Travis has also showed Swift support, attending one of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina.

With the American Music Award winner’s tour on hiatus until February, Swift has been spending time with Travis in his Kansas City, Mo., home.

Besides trips to London and New York for the premieres of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” and “Poor Things,” respectively, she has been with her new beau.