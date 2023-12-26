Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hold hands after Chiefs’ Christmas loss

Taylor Swift comforted Travis Kelce following the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Monday.

Kanas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner photographed the “You’re Losing Me” singer holding the tight end’s hand as they walked through the tunnel of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

“Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds,” Wagner captioned the snap on his Instagram Story.

Swift, 34, removed her Santa Claus hat featuring her beau’s jersey number and instead opted for a shearling jacket to wear over her festive ensemble.

Kelce, also 34, kept his defeated head low as he exited wearing a Chiefs letterman jacket over a winter white knit sweater.

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 20-14 on Christmas Day, prompting the “Mean” performer to comfort quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ shocked wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the Chiefs’ game with her parents and brother, Austin. AP

Although the game proved to be a disappointment for the Chiefs, there was at least one humorous moment when announcer Tony Romo once again accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce’s “wife.”

“His wife loves it — I mean, girlfriend,” the former Dallas Cowboys QB said on CBS.

“You’ve been down that road with that before,” play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz responded.

The “Cats” actress attended Monday’s game with her father, Scott Swift, mother, Andrea Swift, and brother, Austin Swift.

As the Grammy winner has become a regular — and an official member of Chiefs Kingdom — at NFL games, Kelce and the Mahomes reportedly plan to return the support by attending one of the pop star’s upcoming Eras Tour concerts.

“They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season, and since KC has a game on Christmas, they will all hang out in the stadium with family and friends afterward,” a source recently told the Daily Mail.

The insider furthered that, despite the media attention, Kelce and Patrick, 28, are focused on making it to the 2024 Super Bowl.

“They are great friends and colleagues; that will not change, and they are all about Brittany and Taylor being friends,” the source said, “but they don’t want to be tied up or tied down with all the personal hoopla they deal with till after the season.”

Taylor and Kelce started dating this summer.