Taylor Swift had a special delivery for Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy ahead of her Eras Tour concert in Miami on Saturday.

The “BFFs” podcast host took to social media on Sunday to share the handwritten note that the “Cruel Summer” songstress had her brother, Austin Swift, personally deliver at the show.

“What a gift from @taylorswift to @stoolpresidente at last night’s Eras Tour,” the caption read on Instagram.

Taylor wrote “Dave!” on the front of a white envelope, which also featured her illustration of a star. The back of the envelope was sealed with wax that boasted the Grammy winner’s famous lucky number 13.

“Dave, I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight!” the pop star, 34, wrote in the letter. “I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t.

“I hope you have a blast tonight!! Love, Taylor,” she concluded, signing the note along with a heart.

The “Fortnights” singer was seemingly expressing gratitude to Portnoy, 47, for defending her after she publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

On Sunday, the proud Swiftie gushed over the hitmaker’s thoughtful handwritten gesture.

“Not everyone agrees on every issue, politics, whatever it may be, world views — Swifties is about love and support and Taylor,” Portnoy said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He went on to say that he had “the time of [his] life” at the Eras Tour and that he “can’t get over how unbelievable Taylor is” as a live performer.

“I can’t believe I met Austin and her mother, [Andrea Swift],” Portnoy continued. “I didn’t meet Taylor. That’s fine. I don’t think she ever really meets people when she’s performing.”

Portnoy said that the handwritten note “means more” to him than meeting the billionaire musician because it meant that Taylor “took time out” of her busy schedule to write the letter.

His remarks came after he thought Taylor’s team had “ghosted” him since he initially didn’t receive a personal invite to her concert.

Last month, Taylor endorsed Harris for president with a viral Instagram post encouraging her fans to “do your research on the issues at hand.”

Although the “Bad Blood” hitmaker received mixed reactions for the endorsement, Portnoy defended the singer’s political statement.

“As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country,” he posted via X on Sept. 11.

“How somebody votes will never change my opinion of a person. I’m voting the other way but to each their own.”