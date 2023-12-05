Taylor Swift seemingly reveals nickname for Travis Kelce during Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on a nickname basis now.

In a fan video posted to Twitter, the “Cruel Summer” songstress can be seen seemingly yelling “Come on Trav” from a VIP suite at Lambeau Field as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

The pop star — who wore coordinating colors with new bestie Brittany Mahomes — drove Swifties on social media wild with the purportedly romantic gesture.

“y’all acting as if I can move on from this ‘come on Trav’ I’m dying here,” one user tweeted.

“she’s so supportive gf I’m never getting over it,” another person gushed.

“can you hear me sobbing???” a third posted.

It wouldn’t be all too surprising if the singer, 33, had given her NFL star boyfriend, 34, a nickname considering the athlete revealed last week on his “New Heights” podcast that he’s already given Swift one himself.

The topic came up after his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed Travis becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

When the Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, mentioned that the Grammy winner had “liked” the Kansas City Chiefs’ Instagram post about the milestone, Travis replied, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

Swift was spotted in the VIP box alongside Brittany Mahomes. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The revelation about the couple’s affectionate nicknames for each other come as the two are spending some quality time together now that Swift is back in the US.

The “Blank Space” singer was out of the country for most of November for the tumultuous South American leg of her Eras Tour.

During her time in Brazil, a deadly heatwave led to dangerous conditions for concertgoers. One fan, identified as Ana Clara Benevides, died as a result of cardiac arrest.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Travis has been a “huge support system” for the hitmaker following the death of the 23-year-old.

“She is so grateful she’s had Travis,” the insider said. “Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on.”

Following her return to Kansas City, the couple was spotted out at a festive Christmas bar with the two-time Super Bowl champion’s teammates and their respective partners.

Fans were convinced the lovebirds were wearing matching squirrel sweaters in a hilarious reference to Travis’ now-viral “squirle” tweet.

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!!” he posted back in April 2011.

“I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”