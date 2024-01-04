Taylor Swift seemingly predicted Travis Kelce romance in 2009 interview

She’s a mastermind.

Taylor Swift knew someone like Travis Kelce would be her “end game” more than a decade ago.

In a resurfaced 2009 interview with Glamour, the 12-time Grammy winner described her ideal man as being someone very similar to the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“It’s more a question of confidence,” she replied when asked whether needs to date a guy at her level of success.

“I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control.”

The “Blank Space” singer — who at the time had only released her first two albums — added, “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Swift also envisioned herself in a long-distance relationship where she would be “flying to see him and flying him places to see [her].”

“It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life,” she explained.

“Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Clearly, she has found that special person.

Since going public with their romance, Swift and Kelce, both 34, have spent time traveling between Missouri — where he lives in a new $6 million mansion bought for extra privacy — and New York City where the pop star resides.

The music superstar has also flown to support her NFL beau at several away games, including in Massachusetts against the New England Patriots and in Wisconsin against the Green Bay Packers.

Plus, the tight end famously flew thousands of miles to watch her perform at her second sold-out Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023.

As far as confidence, Kelce seems to be the entire package as he routinely praises Swift and refuses to hide their relationship despite the intense media coverage surrounding the pair.

After she confirmed romance rumors by rooting him on at the Chiefs’ Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears, the athlete complimented her for being so “ballsy” and said she “looked amazing” on the following episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” he added.

He also had no problem playing along with the joke that the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker put him “on the map” after debuting their relationship.

Kelce reportedly also has no problem taking the lead as a source claimed to the US Sun that he has already booked luxurious hotels and fancy restaurants in France and Italy for the European leg of Swift’s tour later this year.

“He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together,” the insider said.

The “Lavender Haze” singer herself even raved in her Time 2023 Person of the Year profile about how he originally pursued her.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed.

In July 2023, the two-time Super Bowl champion revealed he tried — and failed — to give her his number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he recalled on “New Heights” at the time.

But Swift told Time that they started hanging out not too long after.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she added.

She also explained why she and Kelce decided to not shy away from the limelight.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”