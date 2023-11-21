Taylor Swift pulled a real-life “Barbie” move onstage Monday when her heel broke mid-performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In one video circulating online, the “Blank Space” singer can be seen ripping the heel off of her bejeweled, red-bottomed Christian Louboutin boot and tossing it into the crowd before continuing on with her “Lover” set.

“You’re making me feel amazing right now,” Swift — who was initially expected to be at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game — yelled to the thousands of concertgoers.

Another video showed the “Cruel Summer” songstress balancing on the ball of her foot without the broken heel as she greeted her fans in Portuguese.

The Grammy-winning artist flawlessly performed several songs on her tippy toe before making a wardrobe change.

“Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie,” one user tweeted, referring to a scene in “Barbie” when Margot Robbie’s titular character removes her shoes and still walks with an arched foot.

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie,” another wrote, while one cleverly posted, “Taylor Swift (Barbie’s version).”

After the show, one lucky fan revealed the pricey memorabilia they bagged after Swift’s heel toss.

The pop star’s wardrobe malfunction came after she postponed Saturday’s show to Monday evening.

The decision came after a fan lost her life on Friday amid a dangerous heat wave sweeping across Brazil.

Ana Clara Benevides suffered from cardiac arrest prior to the start of Swift’s show and was “resuscitated at the stadium for about 40 minutes.”

She suffered from cardiac arrest a second time as she was being transported to the hospital and was declared dead shortly after.

Addressing the tragedy via her Instagram Story later that evening, Swift, 33, wrote that she was “devastated” by the news.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she wrote.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

While fans lined up at the stadium the following day to see Swift perform, the singer ultimately decided to postpone the performance due to the “extreme temperatures.”

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first.”