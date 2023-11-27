Taylor Swift meets family of fan who died at Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift extended her condolences to Ana Clara Benevides’ family in person on Sunday.

One week after the 23-year-old fan died from extreme heat at an Eras Tour show in Rio de Janeiro, her loved ones attended Swift’s concert in São Paulo — and posed for a group photo with the pop star.

In a viral snap circulating on social media, Swift smiled with Benevides’ loved ones while wearing a bedazzled pink costume.

The five family members all matched one another in the backstage shot as they sported T-shirts featuring Benevides’ face.

The late college student’s family was also spotted in a tented VIP area at Allianz Parque in Brazil.

It remains unclear whether the “Cruel Summer” singer, 33, personally invited them to the performance. Her rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Benevides went into cardiac arrest on Nov. 17 right after Swift’s show began — and again on the way to the hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Grammy winner honored the late concertgoer with a touching Instagram tribute at the time, writing, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued, adding that she felt too “overwhelmed by grief” to address the tragedy onstage.

The subsequent show was postponed, with Swift explaining that “the safety and well-being of [her] fans, fellow performers and crew always has to come first.”

When she returned to the stage on Nov. 19, the songwriter gave an emotional performance of “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” which fans believed was dedicated to Benevides.

The late fan’s dad, Weiny Machado, broke his silence that same day and called for police to look into whether concertgoers had been prohibited from bringing water inside. An investigation was launched last week.