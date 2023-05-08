Taylor Swift, Matty Healy spotted in first photos together

Fans can’t “calm down” after Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were photographed together for the first time since sparking romance rumors.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the duo are seen leaving Swift’s Nashville concert Saturday night, sharing the back seat of her SUV.

The duo arrived at her Tennessee condo at 12:30 a.m.

Earlier that same day, Healy was driven to a nearby Starbucks by Swift’s bodyguard after leaving the “Anti-Hero” singer’s place via an underground garage, according to the Daily Mail.

The 1975 frontman sported the same outfit he wore while watching Swift’s performance that evening — a white dress shirt tucked into belted black pants with brown shoes.

The Sun reported earlier this month that Healy, 34, and the Grammy winner, 33, were an item after her and Joe Alwyn’s breakup.

A source told the outlet that the pair were “madly in love” despite being in the “early days” of their relationship.

“It feels right,” the insider continued. “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago, but the timings just didn’t work out.”

Healy sent tongues wagging Friday when he flew to Tennessee from the Philippines to watch Swift’s Eras Tour performance.

He attended again the following night. Not only did Healy join opening act Phoebe Bridgers onstage, but he was also filmed dancing beside Swift’s pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

While onstage, Swift made headlines for seemingly mouthing a secret message to him.

“This is about you, you know who you are. I love you,” the 12-time Grammy winner said, echoing the same words Healy mouthed at his band’s May 3 concert.

Healy most recently dated model Charlotte Briar D’Alessio in 2022 — but never confirmed their relationship.

The English musician has also been romantically linked to singer FKA Twigs and model Gabriella Brooks over the years.

Swift, for her part, started dating Alwyn, 32, in 2016. Previously, she went out with Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal and more A-listers.

Reps for Healy and Swift have yet to respond to requests for comment.