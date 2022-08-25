Taylor Swift hit with copyright lawsuit over 2019 ‘Lover’ book

Diana Jenkins has hired around-the-clock security after receiving alleged death threats from Bravo fans.

“Diana’s team of security experts advised her to hire four personal bodyguards as they believe credible death threats have been made,” a source close to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star tells us.

“The bodyguards are 24/7,” the insider adds. “She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family.”

A portion of “RHOBH” fans have accused Jenkins of hiring social media bots to post racist comments directed at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.

The Bosnia native, 49, shut down such speculation in a Friday Instagram post, while also claiming that her detractors are currently “threatening” her life and the lives of her loved ones.

“I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world,” she wrote.

“To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear.”

The mom of three — who shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with fiancé Asher Monroe — concluded, “Please stop.”

Earlier this week, Jax posted several of the comments he received from Instagram users as his mother’s feuds with co-stars — namely Jenkins, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne — play out on “Beverly Hills” and online.

“I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned a video that showcased all the comments that called the Beauvais family “immigrants” and accused his mom of “using race.”

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us,” one shocking message read.

Jenkins’ friends Rinna, 59, and Jayne, 51, have also been accused of hiring bots to attack Jax, which the latter two vehemently denied as well.

“I can’t believe I even have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story Friday. “Please stop with the accusations and threats.”

Jayne added on her own Story, “I did not hire bots to attack Jax.”

The “Pretty Mess” singer also claimed that she tried apologizing to Jax after she drunkenly told him to “get the f–k out” of Beauvais’ 55th birthday party in a July episode.

“I want everyone to know this,” she wrote. “When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person. But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this.”

Jayne previously told the “Coming 2 America” actress that she took “full responsibility” for “s–t talking and treating the kids like they were adults,” referring to Jax and his twin, Jaid.

“But I will say this, it didn’t come from a bad place, it wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong,” she added.

Amid the current hate lobbed at Jax, the “RHOBH” cast — including Jenkins, Jayne and Rinna — reposted a statement Bravo released condemning the comments.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Jax also spoke out on the comments via his mom’s Instagram Story on Wednesday and pleaded to be treated like a “normal kid,” as he “did not sign for this show” or “have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

Beauvais has since expressed appreciation to those who have shared public support for her and Jax.

“just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has been supportive of Jax and me it means the world,” she tweeted on Wednesday.