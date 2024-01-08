Taylor Swift seemingly left the 2024 Golden Globes early after losing the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement to “Barbie.”

Shortly after the award was announced, several Swifties noticed that the “Cruel Summer” singer was no longer sitting in the crowd alongside Keleigh Sperry, who accompanied her to the event in lieu of boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“i think taylor left i don’t see her in the audience anymore 😕😕,” one fan wrote, to which another replied, “taylor actually left? asjdhfdsf shes so funny.”

“90% sure taylor has left the event she hasn’t been seen since barbie,” a third wrote.

However, the 34-year-old singer was notably the first person to give the “Barbie” cast and crew a standing ovation as they accepted the award.

Although Swift waited until the award was given out to dip, some fans believe her early exit was also due to host Jo Koy’s diss about her romance with Kelce.

“TAYLOR LEFT?!?? She’d be like ‘well I didn’t win, this show is s—ty, there’s nothing nice to do here anymore and the host sucks, bye!!’” someone else chimed in.

“Taylor left BYEE SHES SO REALL. she just like me. sorry that f—king host made shit unbearable,” another loyal user added. “There’s no dancing… no music. I need the Grammys asap.”

Earlier in the night, Koy made a joke about Swift’s attendance at Kelce’s game, which has been heavily documented over the last couple months.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL — on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots to Taylor Swift,” the host quipped.

However, the joke seemingly struck a nerve with Swift, who shot the comedian an icy stare as she took a sip from her drink.

Swift previously shot down criticism from NFL fans about the media coverage surrounding her at the games, telling Time that she is “just there to support Travis” and has “no idea” how often she is being shown on the TV or jumbotron.

The “Cruel Summer” singer shot Koy an icy glare while taking a sip of her drink. CBS

“I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads,” she told the outlet.

Despite the diss, Swift seemed to make the most out of her time at the awards show alongside Sperry and BFF Selena Gomez.

The “Bejewled” singer, who looked radiant in a sequined Gucci gown, was photographed laughing — and seemingly gossiping — with her two friends throughout the night.

Although Swift arrived to the event alongside Sperry, she eventually met up with the “Only Murders in the Building” star inside the venue.

Swift and Gomez, who wore an asymetrical red gown, were photographed hugging and chatting during a commercial break, with the former seemingly passing on some piping hot tea.

Yet it’s unclear what the the ladies were talking about and if Gomez left alongside Swift and Sperry.