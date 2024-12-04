Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Christmas plans revealed

They could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are gearing up to spend the holidays with each other, according to a new report.

The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, are planning on celebrating Christmas together with both of their families, a source told Us Weekly.

While it’s unclear exactly which family members will join in on the festivities, it’s possible that in addition to the 3-time Super Bowl champ’s parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, other members of his family will attend.

It’s possible that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s brother, Jason Kelce, his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce and his three nieces, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett, all join the Swift family for the holidays, given that they all celebrated Thanksgiving together last month.

As for the gifts, Jason recently joked that the 14-time Grammy winner is “tough to shop for” — but insisted he has the perfect present in mind.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week that his only option is to give Swift, 34, something “handmade” — given her impressive $1.6 billion net worth.

And once the festive season ends, sources tell the outlet that the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker is looking to ring in 2025 in a “low-key” way.

Insiders told the outlet earlier this week that the 14-time Grammy winner is “exhausted” and is looking forward to “some relaxation and downtime.”

The “Fortnight” hitmaker reportedly plans to spend most of her time in Kansas City with her beau, who she began dating last summer.

The pair reportedly plan to enjoy some downtime in Missouri until the NFL star’s season is over before splitting time between Swift’s NYC pad.

According to one of the insiders, Swift plans to celebrate her 35th birthday — on December 13 — and the end of her tour in the Big Apple.

And while she’s looking forward to a bit of rest and relaxation, Swift is reportedly already brainstorming her next album and potential tour, the insider added.

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” the source said. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the insider added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

Earlier this week, Swift and her family, including mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift, hosted the Kelces for Thanksgiving.

The group celebrated the holiday at the “Lover” singer’s home in Nashville, Tenn.

A source told us it was “really important” for the couple to celebrate together after her busy tour schedule forced them to miss out on celebrations last year.