Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve

They’ll be cleanin’ up bottles together on New Year’s Day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rang in 2024 by sharing a sweet kiss on New Year’s Eve.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress is seen holding Kelce’s face while they passionately lock lips, in a video shared by @krystenrachelle, and later re-posted by @mustlikeme4me.

The video showed Swift wrapping her arms around Kelce’s neck while he held her close with his arm on her lower back.

It’s unclear exactly where the pair celebrated the holiday, but they kissed in front of several partygoers at a venue in Kansas City, Mo.

Swift appeared to be wearing a spaghetti-strap silver backless minidress with her signature blonde locks in a stylish updo.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs player also looked suave for the celebration in a dark matching outfit.

The Grammy winner was in her beau’s city earlier on Sunday to cheer him on at his game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift, 34, was seen smiling, screaming and seemingly having a great time watching Kelce, also 34, from her private suite alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

The “Love Story” singer dressed to support her boyfriend in a vintage black-and-white Chiefs letterman, which just so happened to resemble a jacket Kelce has worn in the past.

New Year’s Eve marks the second holiday the couple have spent together.

Swift reportedly celebrated Christmas with Kelce and his dad, Ed Kelce, in the Midwestern city along with her brother, Austin Swift, and their parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

The two families were first spotted mingling while watching the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders in their private suite on Christmas Day.

Both Kelce and Swift have kept tight-lipped on how the group celebrated the holiday, but Kelce did share a little insight.

The Super Bowl champ revealed that Austin dressed as Santa Claus and handed out gifts from his red sack. Kelce spilled that Austin pulled out a VHS of his favorite football movie, 1994’s “Little Giants,” from the Santa bag.

The A-Listers have been dating since July.