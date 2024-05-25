



Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will finally settle their bitter rivalry on Saturday as the British light-welterweight contenders lay it all on the line in Leeds. The spite between the pair, stoked by a highly controversial decision in Taylor’s favour in 2022, evokes memories of the great British boxing rivalries in recent years, be it Froch-Groves or Haye-Bellew.

The animosity between Taylor and Catterall, though, is wholly organic. Promoter Eddie Hearn doubtless has been lapping up the disdain between the contenders which has made this long-awaited rematch such an easy sell – the event is titled Hate Runs Deep – but this is not staged or manufactured; these men truly cannot stand each other and sparks flew at their very first face-off and continued to the weigh-in two years ago when Catterall wrapped his hand around Taylor’s throat. Taylor started the fight as an overwhelming favourite, but “El Gato” delivered the performance of his life and it seemed certain that he would realise his world title dreams when the final bell tolled. But the vast majority of viewers were left stunned when Taylor was awarded a split-decision victory in Glasgow to retain the undisputed lightweight title, despite being dropped by Chorley native Catterall in the eighth round and having a point deducted in the 11th for punching after the bell.

Taylor was outgunned for long stretches of the fight, and only irked Catterall’s supporters more when he defiantly declared he thought he was a clear winner in the immediate aftermath of the fight. The British Boxing Board of Control, however, did not agree, with judge Ian John-Lewis being downgraded due to his contentious scorecard that had Taylor winning by three rounds. Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore said he was “heartbroken” by the “robbery”. An immediate rematch was demanded by fans but did not materialise. Taylor instead defended his Ring Magazine crown against Teofimo Lopez 11 months ago, losing a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden Theater to taste defeat for the first time in his career. Catterall, meanwhile, has been more active, banking points victories over Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares. But another crack at Taylor has been the only thing on Catterall’s mind, and he was due to get it in April, only for the Scotsman to suffer an eye injury in training. But on Saturday night, the talking is over. Friday’s weigh-in was tame in comparison to the launch press conference in February, when Catterall grabbed Taylor by the throat for the second time and was dragged away by security. Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

Instead, both fighters stood toe to toe and shared a few choice words before posing and flexing for the cameras, seemingly saving their energy for what promises to be a blockbuster showdown in Leeds. Catterall will be deeply frustrated that a world title is not on the line this time, but a shot at revenge is fitting consolation. “He’s not my type of person,” Catterall said. “I don’t think we would go out for a coffee or a beer. I just don’t like him. I can’t wait to stop talking about him. I want to beat him in every way possible. I want to make it slow and painful, but I also want to knock him out cold. He should enjoy this, it’s probably going to be his last fight. There’s no room to hide Josh. Rival, enemy – Josh Taylor is that to me. The judges can’t save him. I can’t f****** wait.” Taylor retorted: “I don’t care how I win this fight, by points or by stoppage, the way I have been performing in the gym, the shots I’ve been throwing and catching people with, if I catch him with these shots it will be over and devastating for him. But we’ll see what happens, it’s just a win for me. This is must-win, this is for bragging rights, this is to say ‘I told you I am better than you’, so I can’t wait.”









