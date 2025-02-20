Tax Reform Bills: Senate sets public hearings for Monday and Tuesday

The Senate has announced that it will hold public hearings on February 24 and 25 to further deliberate on the Tax Reform Bills President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded to the National Assembly last October.

The four Bills: Nigeria Tax Bill; Nigeria Tax Administration Bill; Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill; and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

They are meant to reform tax administration, collection, and operation in Nigeria, according to President Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sani Musa, who announced this in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the decision to hold the public hearings followed a series of consultations with stakeholders across the country to iron out areas of concerns in the Bills.

Musa said: “We have had an engagement with a lot of stakeholders before arriving at where we are today. I believe that the public hearing is going to go on smoothly.

“Wherever the grey areas are, Mr. President has said it times without number that he is not going to interfere. It is our duty as legislators to do the needful for the good of this country.

“We are all representatives of different tribes, religions, geographic history, but we are Nigerians. What we will work towards giving Nigeria are laws, legislations that will put us on track economically. By the grace of God, we will succeed.”

