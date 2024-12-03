The chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has called on Nigerians not to allow a few provisions in the proposed tax reform to hinder the passage of the bills.

Controversies have trailed the bills since President Bola Tinubu sent them to the National Assembly with prominent northern leaders vehemently rejecting the bills on the claims that they are against the region.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has also urged the president to withdraw the bills to allow for wider consultations, but the president said he preferred that the bills go through the legislative processes.

However, speaking at a town hall on the tax reform bills organised by Channels Television on Monday, Oyedele, whose committee midwifed the document, noted that there are over 200 transformative provisions that can fix the country in the bills.

“These bills have more than 200 transformative provisions to fix our country and set us on the right path to prosperity.

“We should not allow one or two provisions that we can easily discuss and agree on to become the pain or the bottleneck,” he said.