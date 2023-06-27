The Hausa community in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State has demanded for thorough investigation on the alleged killing of 32 of its members by people suspected to be Kuteb militia.

The group described the killing as callous and barbaric, saying the attacks and the killing of members of the Hausa community were unwarranted as it urged the government to ensure that the people found guilty were made to face the full wrath of the law.

This was made known by the spokesman of the community, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Tullu, while addressing journalists in Jalingo.

Sani Abdullahi said, “The Hausa community has been living peacefully side by side with their Jukun, Chamba, Ichen, Kuteb and Tiv neigbours in Takum for the past 200 years.

“But in recent time the Hausa community in Takum town has been under constant attacks by the Kuteb militia without any reasons.

“The killing of the Hausa people by the Kuteb militia was a transfer of aggression because the Hausa in Takum were never connected or involved in the crisis between the Kuteb and the Fulani herdsmen.

“From May 11, 2022, to date there was no single month that passed without a Hausa man been attacked or killed by the Kuteb militia.”

However, the National President of Kuteb Association, Mr Emmanuel Ukwen, in his reacting dismissed the killing allegation as baseless.

He also accused the Hausa in Takum of harbouring the Fulani who had been attacking Kuteb communities. He added that he met with the representatives of the Hausa community and discussed ways to bring peace and understanding between them.