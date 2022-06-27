Tanko Muhammad set to resign as CJN

The Ansaru terrorists have reportedly taken over Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They have also reportedly banned political activities in the area.

Birnin Gwari is one of the councils in the state that have been taken over by bandits over the years.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressives Union and signed by its Chairman, Ishaq Usman-Kasai. The statement said the terrorists had banned political activities in some communities in the local government area.

The statement said, “Even this week, two members of the group were engaged for wedding with two girls and will be tying the nuptial knots by this Saturday.

“The Ansaru (grooms) laid down some rules to the in-laws for the wedding. They ruled that after the wedding, they will take the brides to the forests and live there with them and do not want the brides to go along with any furniture except plates (coolers) and mattresses because anything other than those are not in tandem with their beliefs and convictions.”

The union further disclosed that the terrorists were spreading their doctrines by distributing memory cards which contain their beliefs and doctrine to the locals.