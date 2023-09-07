Tani Olohun seeks forgiveness from Kwara Muslim clerics

A popular traditionalist, Abdulazeez Adegbola widely known as Tani Olohun, yesterday begged for forgiveness from the Muslim clerics in Ilọrin, the Kwara State capital, over a defamation suit slammed against him.

Adegbola, a popular blogger, was remanded last month over a five-count charge of alleged defamation and blasphemy.

The case had strained the relationship between the Muslims and traditional worshippers in the country.

The Association of Proud Sons and Daughters of Ilorin Emirate had petitioned the former Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, over the matter.

The new twist to the case came less than a week after another former traditionalist, Abebi Ashabi Efunsetan Yakubu (Iya Osun), embraced Islam after she was granted bail in a similar defamation suit.

But speaking in Ilọrin through his counsel, Muftau Olobi, Tani Olohun sued for peace among religious bodies, clerics and other adherents in the country.

He appealed to the Muslim bodies to “accept the plea of his client and that of his relatives for forgiveness”.

The legal practitioner further urged the parties in the matter to adopt amicable and out-of-court settlement as a way of strengthening peace and peaceful coexistence among members of the community.

He said that his client would be ready to appease those he might have offended through his utterances after his release and desist from such act of posting videos on the internet.

Olobi, who also spoke on the fundamental enforcement suit filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos by associates of his client, condemned the step.

He said if not withdrawn, it might fuel ambers of disunity among religious bodies.

Tani Olohun was dragged to court on a five-count charge of alleged criminal conspiracy, insulting, contempt of religious creed, criminal defamation and inciting disturbance.

The offences contravened sections 97, 210, 392 and 114 of the penal code.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the accused, a resident of Malete, Ibadan, in July 2023, posted a video on YouTube wherein he “blasphemed Islam, burnt the Qur’an and defamed some Islamic scholars in Ilorin.

The charge sheet also accused the suspect of “threatening to cause war in Ilorin and its environs by sending different write-ups on your social media page inviting other traditionalists to assemble in Ilorin on the 20th of August 2023.”

While the police prosecutor, Yusuf Nasiru, urged the court to remand him, counsel to the petitioners, Hussein Folorunsho Faagba, and that of the defence, Muftau Olobi, left the bail condition to the discretionary powers of the court.

Magistrate Muhammed Ibrahim who presided over the matter however ordered the remand of Tani Olohun and adjourned the case till October 5.