TAMPAN gifts Baba Agbako a priceless gift for his 100th birthday (Video)

The Theatre Arts and Motions Pictures Practitioners in Nigeria (TAMPAN), in celebration of veteran actor, Charles Olumo better known as Baba Agbako’s birthday yesterday, presented him with a priceless gift
The association through its President, Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, presented the veteran with a large frame of himself.
The gift was presented to him at his birthday party on Thursday, July 20th.
Many Nollywood stars had stormed the capital of Ogun state, Abeokuta, to shower love and support for Baba Agbako. The
They include Toyosi Adesanya, Odunlade Adekola, Lere Paimo, Rose Odika, Tunde Kelani, Tunbosun Odunsi, Yemi Solade, and a host of others.
Mr Latin speaks on celebrating Charles Olumo Agbako
Speaking with newsmen during the birthday celebration at Abeokuta, Ogun State, Mr Latin said clocking 100 years is a rare privilege worth celebrating.
He told the media that Agbako has been in the Nollywood industry for over 75 years, stating the veterans are the pathfinders of Nollywood.
Mr Latin also revealed that the association has put certain plans in place to honor and celebrate practitioners in the industry.
The veteran turned 100 on July 17th.