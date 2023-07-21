TAMPAN gifts Baba Agbako a priceless gift for his 100th birthday (Video)

The Theatre Arts and Motions Pictures Practitioners in Nigeria (TAMPAN), in celebration of veteran actor, Charles Olumo better known as Baba Agbako’s birthday yesterday, presented him with a priceless gift

The association through its President, Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr Latin, presented the veteran with a large frame of himself.

The gift was presented to him at his birthday party on Thursday, July 20th.

Many Nollywood stars had stormed the capital of Ogun state, Abeokuta, to shower love and support for Baba Agbako. The