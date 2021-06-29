CELEBRITIES
TAMPAN Blackout: Nobody can silence me, I am from God— Iyabo Ojo
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the decision of the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) to bar movie producers and directors from working with her.
The association took the decision due to Iyabo’s refusal to stop social media fights with some of her colleagues over Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape saga.
The 43-year-old said on her Instagram page on Monday that she cannot be silenced.
“I can never be silenced, know that & know God. Period,” the actress captioned the picture that had a written text.
Fellow actress Nkechi Blessing, who was also suspended by TAMPAN, took to the comment section of Iyabo’s post to air her opinion.
“Nobody can even collect my voice,” the actress wrote.
Both actresses have over time taken to social media to openly condemn the conduct of Baba Ijesha who is accused of defiling the foster teenage daughter of comedienne Princess. They have clashed with some members of the association who kicked against them openly condemning Baba Ijesha.
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B pregnant with second child
Cardi B is pregnant with her second child with Offset.
The rapper revealed the news while performing with Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards.
Appearing on the stage in a black bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi’s baby bump.
She later broke the news on Twitter to her 18 million followers, showing her burgeoning abdomen.
“#2! @OffsetYRN”, she wrote.
The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.
Offset, 29, has daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.
CELEBRITIES
‘Na God’ – Funke Akindele celebrates her latest achievement
One of Nigeria’s most successful actresses, Funke Akindele has announced her latest achievement and as expected, congratulations are in order already.
According to the Omo Ghetto crooner, she was announced as the most popular actress by Thenetng.
Speaking about this achievement, the mother of two said she owed the popularity to God, her hard work and her fans
Taking to her official Instagram page to celebrate, Funke wrote;
“Na God, hard work and my fans bring this popularity!! Chai!! I’m blessed. Thank you @thenetng
Oya #jenifans let’s keep keeping on o!!! #shemustbeobeyed is #comingsoon from #sceneoneproductions #funkeakindele #funkeakindelebello #mostpopularactress #contentcreator #filmmaker #actress #mamaibeji #iyawojjcskillz”
Reacting to this;
@officiallolo1 wrote “Congratulations tribes woman mi”
@iam_alesh wrote “Yassssssssssss congratulations ma”
@iteledicon01 wrote “Congratulations Bosslady”
@mustiphasholagbade wrote “Congratulations auntie mi. More”
CELEBRITIES
‘Your knees no dey pain you?’ – Fans react to Toyin Abraham’s show of respect to elders
Fans of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham have reacted to how she is always so quick to kneel down to her elderly ones to show them some respect.
This comes after the mother of one shared a video where she had a meeting with some people in Lagos and in the video, Toyin was seen kneeling down to greet all the elderly people she came across.
Captioning the video, the Alakada crooner wrote;
“A huge thanks to Baba wa Baale Ikota and my Ikota family… Thanks a lot for allowing us shoot in Ikota without any issue(mi o ri iru e ri)no stress,no wahala,no fight,just pure love from my Ikota family… Eshey modupe and lastly to my godparent for making it possible @tayofak @bashwale Thanks for always”
Reacting to Toyin’s display of elderly ones,
@april_esi wrote “Your kind of respect for people is something I must learn from you”
@chiming_surprises wrote “Your knee no far from ground”
@topsyshado1 wrote “U are well trained Mummy Ire.”
@wunmitrends wrote “This woman knee isnt far from the ground chai”
@i_am_candydessie wrote “The way you Dey knee down knee no Dey pain you ni”
@akinyomboadefunke wrote “She can knee down for africa”
@adeyemiasenuga wrote “As in see respect see as she Dey kneel down for everyone”
