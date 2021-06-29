TAMPAN Blackout: Nkechi Blessing continues attack on Jide Kosoko, says she will frustrate him (VIDEO)

Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing on Tuesday continued her attack on Jide Kosoko and other veterans for threatening to work against her.

The leadership of TAMPAN had on Sunday held a press briefing where they directed movie producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.

The actresses were accused of engaging in social media fights with their other colleagues over the Baba Ijesha alleged rape incident.

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, during the press conference, also vowed to frustrate Nkechi Blessing out of the industry.

Blessing had immediately after the conference rained curses on Kosoko and other veterans.

Blessing said the veteran’s daughters will be ashamed if she decides to talk.

She, however, added that “For as many who sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me, God will disgrace their entire generation publicly.”

On Tuesday, Blessing continued her continued his blitzering attack on Kosoko and other veterans in the industry.

In a video she shared on her social media pages, Nkechi said she would rely to Kosoko’s threat when the time comes.

Continuing, she said Kosoko aren’t see anything.

She promised to frustrate Kosoko and other veteran actors and make them weep the more.

See Video Below: