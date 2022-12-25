Tammy Abraham reacts to Portugal’s move for Roma boss Jose Mourinho

Roma striker Tammy Abraham insists it is an ‘honour’ that Portugal are trying to make Jose Mourinho their new manager.

Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos stepped down from the role following the team’s World Cup quarter-final exit in Qatar.

The 68-year-old spent eight years in charge of Portugal, guiding the side to victory at Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

The Portuguese Football Association said they would ‘start the process of choosing the next national coach’ following the World Cup and legendary manager Mourinho has emerged as a top target.

The Roma boss and former Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager is considered a hero in his native Portugal and has previously suggested it would be a dream to be in charge of the national side.

It has even been suggested that Mourinho could become Portugal manager while remaining in charge of Roma, though the details of such a dual-role could be problematic.

Asked about the speculation linking Mourinho with the Portugal job, Roma striker Abraham told Gazzetta dello Sport: ‘He is a great coach and of course, everyone wants him. It’s an honour that an important country like Portugal chases him.

‘I am sure the coach is focused on Roma. We’ve read many things, but we didn’t talk about them and Mourinho has always tried to make us improve, we are focused on the season.’

Abraham arrived at Roma in the same summer as Mourinho after ending his five-year spell at Chelsea. The 25-year-old appears to be relishing his time in Italy, scoring 27 goals last season.

On playing under Mourinho, Abraham added: ‘I already said it in the past, to me, having him here is like having an uncle.

‘That’s how I’ve always seen the coach. He is a reference point and he wants the best from me, so he motivates me in every way.

‘He tells me when I don’t play well and even when I do so, he is not satisfied. That’s what I need. A coach who always guides me.’

Mourinho has also been linked with the Brazil job following Tite’s resignation. Brazil were the pre-tournament favourites in Qatar but suffered a quarter-final defeat to Croatia.