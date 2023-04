Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has won the Sokoto South Senatorial election with 4,976 votes.

Tambuwal defeated the incumbent lawmaker, representing the area and APC candidate, Ibrahim Danbaba Dambuwa.

Tambuwal scored 100,860 votes while Danbaba polled 95,884 votes.

The returning officer, Professor Abubakar Bagudo, declared Tambuwal the winner of the election and returned elected.