Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that Friday’s visit of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to President- elect, Bola Tinubu was meant to lobby for appointment.

Wike and and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde on Friday paid a visit to the President-elect Bola Tinubu, at the Defence House, Abuja.

Wike and Makinde, who are members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), met with the president-elect alongside other governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC governors are Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State

Wike and Makinde are members of the G5 governors, which include Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia States, all members of the PDP.

They worked against their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and supported Tinubu of the APC in the 25 February election.

Tinubu won the presidential election in Oyo State, and pulled a surprise result in Rivers State, by defeating Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku.

Speaking after the meeting, Makinde said elections are over, and the country must move toward governance.

“We are here to let him know that elections are over – this is governance and we will do our best to give him support,” Mr Makinde said.

Wike also expressed support for the incoming Tinubu administration and expressed optimism that he (Tinubu) will turn the country around.

“Just like my friend (Mr Makinde) said, a winner has emerged and therefore it is alright to give necessary support in the interest of Nigeria. I have the confidence that he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around,” he said.

Reacting to the visit of the two governors, Tambuwal in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle said ‘they’re lobbying for appointment’.

He accompanied the tweet with his picture laughing.

Though, there was no mention of Wike or any of the other G5 governors in the tweet, many people interpreted the tweet to be referring to the group.

Except for Makinde, three of the governors lost their senatorial ambition.