Talking about Aaron Rodgers split still ‘always makes me cry’

Shailene Woodley still has big little emotions about her relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

While making rare comments about their failed engagement in a People interview published Tuesday, the actress admitted that talking about it “always makes [her] cry.”

Because of that, the “Divergent” star, 33, hasn’t “shared much” since she and Rodgers, 41, called it quits in 2022.

Woodley added that while their romance was “not right,” it “was beautiful.”

She and the New York Giants player met in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic before going public with their romance the following year.

Rodgers hinted at his proposal in February 2021 by referring to Woodley as his fiancée in a speech, which she confirmed on a subsequent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

By February of the following year, the duo had called off their engagement.

The “Secret Lives of the American Teenager” alum gave a rare insight into having her heart “broken” while speaking to Bustle in September.

Woodley confessed to falling in love “over and over with unavailability.”

She explained, “I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly. It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people.”

The Emmy nominee noted that she had since learned to “walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that [she] may have desired them to.”

Woodley went on to say that she no longer continues “to just give and give” to those who “cross” or “disrespect” her.

“Now … I respectfully go, ‘Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well,’” she said.

Prior to her relationship with Rodgers, Woodley was romantically linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.

Rodgers, for his part, dated Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020 and has been with Mallory Edens since 2023.

Immediately following his and Woodley’s split, the quarterback gushed over how “grateful” he felt to have had her in his life.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” the Super Bowl winner captioned a since-deleted Instagram slideshow in February 2022.

“Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like,” Rodgers concluded.