Take this quiz and we’ll tell you if you deserve to have sex this weekend

These are the 5 sex secrets that every woman must know about men!
Men are unpredictable when it comes to sex. They are full of surprises and it is really difficult to understand what they really need or desire in bed.
The myth usually about men is that they are pretty confident about sex and there is nothing that they absolutely fear.
Women probably need to know a lot more about men when it comes to sex. This will help you understand men better and will also help you get closer to them.
1. Men always have the fear of not performing well in bed
Even though men come across as quite confident, they are under pressure to perform the best in bed. Women are never really tensed about sex performance.
Men want to please you and do their best to make sure you get every pleasure. Even though women hardly care about all this, it is difficult for them. If he ever brings this up, just support him and make him feel relaxed
2. Men want to know every time they make a good move
Since men think a lot about sexual performance, it is important that you appreciate your man every time he makes a good move. If you are enjoying the act, make sure that you are vocal.
A little moans and groans during the act will also help.
3. Men hate to wait for sex
This is one rule that most women must follow about sex. Some women love to follow the rule of dating and wait too long to have sex. While you are doing this, probably you don’t know that your man hates it.
You might eventually turn him off. So if you are comfortable with the man, then do not hold on to sex for the sake of rules. Just tell him that he is sexually desirable and that will make him feel more confident.
4. It is not just you; even men get conscious about their bodies
Men also are conscious about their bodies. If you want your man to make you feel comfortable in bed, you also need to return the favor.
They ponder a lot about their body image, hair and other features. The key to making him confident is by complimenting him a lot. Tell him what you like the most about this body.
5. Men are able to forgive bedroom cheating
If you have cheated on your man by sleeping with somebody else, chances are he will forgive you. However, if women are caught in this situation, they will end the relationship.
Now the secret here is not to cheat, but to be loyal and commit to your man in all possible ways. They love loyalty just that they want it differently. Show commitment and he will give his best in bed.
Sex boosts your intelligence!
One remedy among humans for acquiring intelligence is having sex.
Yes, according to a recent study, sex has shown to boost intelligence.
According to a Korean study, sex increases intellectual functions. Sexual activity buffers the creation of neurons in the hippocampal region of the brain, which acts against detrimental functions caused by extreme stress.
According to a Glamour magazine report, older couples who are more sexually active have less chance of getting dementia.
In the US, University of Maryland researchers found that having sex grows brain cells. Consistent sex generates more brain cells in the area of the hippocampus associated with information retention.
And according to Harmony magazine, people who have sex improve their analytical skills.
Scientists say mindless sex promotes analytical and concrete thinking, compared to the impact of romance on the brain.
When in love, people typically focus on a long-term perspective which enhances holistic thinking and thereby creative thought, whereas when experiencing sexual encounters, they focus on the present and on concrete details enhancing analytic thinking.
6 habits of couples who have great sex
Sex is believed to be the highest form of intimacy in a romantic relationship. It proves that the two individuals trust each other completely and are ready to be vulnerable with each other. It strengthens a couple’s bond and helps connect them on various levels.
However, there is more to sex than the mere physical act. In order to have an amazing sexual experience, there are many other things we need to ensure.
Here is a look at 7 habits of couples who have great sex.
1. They are affectionate even outside the bedroom
Romance doesn’t start in the bedroom only. It should be a part of your everyday lives, no matter it leads to sex or not. Receiving little kisses, cuddles, and compliments, and feeling seen, wanted, and supported by your partner can go a long way to set up a great time in the bedroom.
2,They put it on their calendar
They put it on their calendar
Those who choose to organize their sex schedule do so because they like sex, and they want to keep having it. Also, the arrangement carries certain perks spontaneous sex does not, including anticipation. Couples can use it as an opportunity to incorporate something new and interesting into their sex lives.
3. They act like they are dating
They act like they are dating
When we are married, we don’t think we have to or need to do the things we did when we were dating. However, this is absolutely wrong. Thus, maintain eye contact, smile, let her talk without interrupting, lean in, and listen to what she says – just like you used to do while dating.
4. They know the importance of taking care of themselves
They know the importance of taking care of themselves
Staying healthy and feeling good about your body isn’t all about looks. When you feel confident about yourself, you can have a better time in bed, and that enhances things for your partner too. Keeping up with your general health by exercising and eating right can also help prevent issues in the bedroom like getting out of breath, not having a lot of stamina, not having the strength to try certain positions, or even erectile dysfunction.
5. They don't compare their sex lives to that of others
They don’t compare their sex lives to that of others
It’s easy to want to compare your sex life to what you see on TV, in porn, or to what your friends tell you. However, it’s about what works for your relationship. The sex lives of others shouldn’t be a concern.
6. They function as a team in everyday life
They function as a team in everyday life
Couples having great sex feel like they have an awesome teammate, even outside the bedroom. Splitting chores fairly, encouraging each other, being a good listener, and approaching problems as a team can improve your sexual habits and make you both feel ready for some romance at the end of the day.
